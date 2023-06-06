On Day 10 of the 2023 French Open, Aryna Sabalenka took down Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals to book a berth in the last four of the clay court Major. Tennis fans praised the 25-year-old for her brilliant performance. However, her comments in the post-match press conference also came into prominence.

In the press conference after her win, the 2023 Australian Open champion was asked by a journalist if she supports the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. This question is related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine where Belarus has taken the side of Russia.

Sabalenka replied by saying that she's not in favor of war, and as a result, she's currently not in support of her President.

"I mean, I don't support war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko right now," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Last week, the 25-year-old refused to attend a couple of press conferences. She cited her mental health as the major reason for not attending the post-match conferences.

Moreover, the Belarusian also stated that she felt disrespected by the journalists, and also sensed that the media representatives were trying to put words into her mouth.

Many came forward to support the Belarusian tennis player for making a clear statement on an extremely sensitive topic. However, some of them were also concerned about the fallout her statement could have.

"you bi**hes bullied her into this, y'all have NO IDEA what this could mean to her and her family, hope you're satisfied ffs," One user tweeted.

Since the ongoing conflict has led to polarised opinions over its causes and effects, there were varying types of responses to Sabalenka's comments also.

Since the ongoing conflict has led to polarised opinions over its causes and effects, there were varying types of responses to Sabalenka's comments also.

"Tennis journalists are really bottom barrel. What will the answers of these players do to help with the war? The people responsible for these wars are in White House, Ukraine and Russia. Why the consistent harassment of these players?"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Here are a few more reactions from fans:



















"I'm just a 25yo tennis player that doesn't be involved in politics. I don't support the war."



Says photos with Lukashenko were took during Fed Cup back where "there as nothing bad happening"

"I don't know what she was waiting for, because my statements were clear" - Elina Svitolina on Aryna Sabalenka

Elina Svitolina was booed by the crowd as she walked straight toward the bench after her quarterfinal match with Aryna Sabalenka at French Open concluded.

Sabalenka was waiting for a handshake after the match but Svitolina had already made it clear that she won't be shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players.

The 28-year-old also reacted to this sequence of events after the match.

"I don't know what she was waiting for, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake. My initial reaction, was like, what are you doing? Because, in all my press conferences, I made my position clear."

She decided not to shake hands to show solidarity with her nation. The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist also accused Sabalenka of trying to inflame the situation by standing at the net instead of also walking back to her bench.

Svitolina also commented on her quarterfinal opponent missing press conferences. She compared the situation with Noami Osaka missing post-match press conferences in the 2021 French Open.

The Ukrainian raised the question of why the Australian Open winner was not fined while Osaka had to pay an amount of $US15,000 ($A22,500).

"It should be equal for everyone. Like, for example, why Naomi got fined last time, and this time, there is no fine for the player, who also skips the press conference..," said Svitolina.

