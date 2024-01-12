"You had no issues getting paid for bunch of exhos & playing in UAE?": Fans react to John McEnroe's dislike of Saudi Arabia likely hosting WTA Finals

Tennis fans recently reacted to John McEnroe expressing his disapproval of Saudi Arabia potentially hosting the 2024 WTA Finals.

There have been rumors regarding the WTA Finals heading to Saudi Arabia. These speculations gained traction after the Next Gen Finals were held in Jeddah last year and with the news of Saudi Arabia engaging in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential investments in the sport. These negotiations have been facilitated by their sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

When asked about his opinion on the WTA Finals taking place in Saudi Arabia, McEnroe expressed his disapproval of the idea. He told ESPN:

"It wouldn’t shock me. Let’s put it this way: money talks. “Oh, no, I wouldn’t do that. How much was I offered? On second thought maybe I will do that”. Personally, I disagree with it completely, with the golf and the tennis. The ladies are going to play the WTA Finals there? Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well? That part is to me laughable."

Reacting to McEnroe's comments, fans took to social media to give their opinions. One fan pointed out the hypocrisy of the American's criticism towards Saudi Arabia, highlighting that he had previously participated in exhibition matches in the UAE in exchange for financial compensation.

"Ok but you had no issues getting paid for bunch of exhos & playing in UAE & Qatar tho?" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan questioned the apparent inconsistency of drawing the "line in the sand" at Saudi Arabia, considering that players have been playing in Russia, China, Qatar, and Dubai for years.

"Played in Russia, China, Qatar, Dubai, for years. Is the line in the sand really Saudi Arabia?" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

John McEnroe on playing tennis again: "I always feel that desire"

John McEnroe at the 2023 Laver Cup

During his press conference at the Laver Cup last year, John McEnroe jokingly confessed that he occasionally yearns to make a comeback in competitive tennis. However, he quickly dismisses the idea when he realizes his age.

McEnroe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history. Throughout his career, he achieved remarkable success, securing a total of 17 Grand Slams — winning seven singles titles, nine in doubles, and one in mixed doubles. He was also ranked World No. 1 in both singles and doubles.

During the press conference, McEnroe said that he always feels the desire to play but is then confronted by reality when he looks at a mirror and is reminded of his age.

"I always feel that desire, in a way, but then I go look in a mirror and I start with looking at the color of my hair, and I'm, like, How about doubles?" John McEnroe said with a smile.

The American revealed that he had contemplated returning to play doubles but had backtracked after seeing the intensity of the game. He then stated that 'sitting on the bench' is a far more appealing option.

"Then I start to play doubles, and the balls come twice -- I can barely see them. Then I go, How about sitting on the bench?" he added.

McEnroe retired from the professional tour at the age of 33 in 1992.