"You just become too scared of the system" - Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka make feelings known on Jannik Sinner doping ban

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula recently expressed their feelings on the Jannik Sinner doping ban saga. The WTA stars spoke to a media outlet in UAE named The National News ahead of their matches on Tuesday.

Coco Gauff said that she hadn't paid much attention to the details of the Jannik Sinner doping case but was wary of the medications that she was taking. She also expressed her concerns for the sport and emphasised the safeguarding of tennis and the players.

“I trust that everyone is doing what they can to protect the sport. As a player, that's all I can hope for, I just hope it's more for the protection of the sport and not just out to, like, get players,” said the American.

Aryna Sabalenka did not make any direct comments on Jannik Sinner but shared that all these incidents affect a player mentally while being fearful of trusting the 'system'.

“You just become a bit too much aware of stuff and this thing gets to your head ... you test positive, they’re going to go for you and they’re not going to believe you or anything. You just become too scared of the system. I don’t see how I can trust the system,” said the current World No. 1.

Jessica Pegula was loud and clear with her opinions as she indicated that the process was shady and 'inconsistent'.

“If you're clean or not, the process is completely broken. I feel like they have so much power to ruin someone's career, as well... I don't think any of the players trust the process at all right now. Zero. It's just a horrible look for the sport,” she said.

Sabalenka, Gauff and Pegula are set to be seen in action at the Dubai Duty-free Tennis Championships 2025 starting on February 16.

Jannik Sinner banned from tennis for 90 days

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner accepted a three-month ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on February 15. He reached a case resolution settlement with the organisation after defending his case.

WADA declared that he was not intentional in his use of Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that was found in his system. It was allegedly transferred to him via an over-the-counter medication called Trofodermin which was used by physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi.

He is still having to serve the ban due to the organisation assessing him to be responsible for his entourage's negligence.

