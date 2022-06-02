"You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns" - Andy Murray,  Dunblane school massacre survivor, on mass shooting in Uvalde

Andy Murray said that buying more guns was not the solution in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman stormed Robb Elementary School on May 24.

"My feeling is that surely at some stage you do something different. You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don't see how that solves it. But I could be wrong. But let's maybe try something different and see if you get a different outcome," said Andy Murray in an interview with the BBC.

In an interview with the BBC, the three-time Grand Slam champion recalled a similar experience at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland when he was an eight-year-old student in March 1996. A gunman entered the school gymnasium and killed 16 pupils, aged five to six, and a teacher.

Andy and his older brother Jamie survived the incident while in a classroom. The tragic incident in Dunblane led to a ban on handguns in Britain. There have been no school shootings in the UK since.

"I heard something on the radio the other day and it was a child from that school. I experienced a similar thing when I was in Dunblane, and a teacher coming out and waving all of the children under tables and telling them to go and hide. And it was a kid telling exactly the same story about how she survived it," said Andy Murray.

Murray, a father of four, noted how children were being taught drills to survive in schools in case a gun-related incident happened and that this should not be normalised for them.

"They were saying that they go through these drills, as young children, as seven, eight-year-old children. And it's like, how? How is that normal that children should be having to go through drills in case someone comes into a school with a gun? I don't get it. It's really, really upsetting and I hope they make some changes," said Andy Murray.

He said that the situation was "unbelievably upsetting" and should not happen to both children and parents alike.

"It was obviously terrible, unbelievably upsetting. It makes you angry. I think there have been over 200 mass shootings in America this year and nothing changes. I can't understand that. That shouldn't be happening to children and parents shouldn't be having to send their children to school and feel worried about something like that happening," said Murray.

"I want to do better than just making the second week" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray plays Gijs Brouwer in the second round of the Surbiton Trophy today following a convincing win in the opener

Andy Murray has spent the better part of two months preparing for Wimbledon and is currently playing in the Surbiton Trophy Challenger event in the UK. He advanced to the second round after cruising past Jurij Rodionov in a 58-minute 6-2, 6-1 victory.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said that his goal is to do better than just advancing to the second week of a Grand Slam: he wants to win matches consistently.

"I do have high expectations for myself and hopefully I can perform well the next few weeks. I want to do better than just making the second week. I want to be winning matches consistently on the tour which maybe hasn't been the case for large parts of the last 18 months or so but I still believe that I can get back to that level," said Andy Murray.

Murray faces qualifier Gijs Brouwer in the second round in Surbiton. The Brit has a packed grass schedule, playing in Stuttgart and Queens before heading to the All-England Championships.

