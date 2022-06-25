"You know my answer to that, I have high goals" - Serena Williams on her Wimbledon 2022 expectations

Serena Williams will be hunting for her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, thanks to a wildcard from the tournament organizers. Although the American will be returning to action after spending the last 12 months on the sidelines, she still has her eyes set on the silverware at SW19.

Speaking at a press conference before her opener against Harmony Tan, the 23-time Grand Slam champion brushed aside questions on her ultimate goal for the tournament, saying that the answer to that question must be self-evident by now.

The 40-year-old did not think she had an easier draw compared to other players, remarking that every match was tough in its own way.

"You know my answer to that, come on now. I have high goals," Williams joked. "Every match is hard, every match. You cannot underestimate anyone, on any day. And anyone could have been drawn to play me."

William further added that it felt "surreal" to be back at Wimbledon again after so long, especially since she did not plan to make her return to action at the tournament at all.

The former World No. 1 revealed that things just "worked out" for her and that it felt nice to make her tour comeback at one of her favorite tournaments.

"It feels good to back at Wimbledon, little surreal sitting here again. It's like, "Didn't I just do this?" But it's nice to be here. I needed to heal physically and mentally. I had no plans [about my return], to be honest," Serena Williams said. "I didn't know when or how I would come back. It just kinda worked out."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon on number 24



#Wimbledon | @serenawilliams Serena has heron number 24 Serena has her 👀 on number 24 #Wimbledon | @serenawilliams https://t.co/X1LRyc9LVj

Serena Williams also touched on the contrast between now and her run at Wimbledon last year, where she sustained a hamstring injury that ended up keeping her off the tennis court until now.

The American disclosed that the ordeal was tough on her both physically and mentally since she had to accept that she could not play competitively despite her best efforts to make it possible.

"Last year was tough. I don't think anyone ever wants to do that," Serena Williams said. "From there, I gave everything I could every day and trying to make it, but I [couldn't]. I hung up my racquets for a little bit, it was no fun."

"Rafael Nadal has been so inspiring in everything he has done this year and he has a lot more to do" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams has taken a lot of inspiration from Rafael Nadal's exploits this year

During the press conference, Serena Williams was also asked if she had any concrete plans for next year. The 23-time Grand Slam champion once again declined to give a straight answer, remarking that she was ready for whatever the future had in store for her and that it was not a question that made her lose sleep.

"I don't know if I will come back next year," Williams said. "Who knows where I will pop up next? You just gotta be ready."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



SERENA WILLIAMS: You know the answer to that (smiling). C'mon now.



#Wimbledon Q. What would be a good outcome for you at the tournament?SERENA WILLIAMS: You know the answer to that (smiling). C'mon now. Q. What would be a good outcome for you at the tournament?SERENA WILLIAMS: You know the answer to that (smiling). C'mon now.#Wimbledon

The American also touched on Rafael Nadal's 2022 season, remarking that she will be rooting for him to win Wimbledon as well. The 40-year-old pointed out that seeing the Mallorcan win the first two Grand Slams of the year was very "inspiring," and that she expected him to achieve even more feats this season.

"Rafael Nadal has done a lot in 2022. He has been busy. I've always been a Rafa-fan. I named my dog after him," Serena Williams said. "So obviously I am always rooting for him. He has been so inspiring in everything he has done this year and he has a lot more to do."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far