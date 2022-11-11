"You know it"- Venus Williams answers a fan question on who her favorite tennis player is

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams took part in a fun Instagram Q and A session on Thursday (November 10) with her fans where she encouraged them to ask any tennis related questions.

One of Venus' fans asked her playfully who her favorite tennis player is and she replied with Serena Williams in what was an obvious reply to the question. Venus Williams wrote:

"You know it!" tagging her sister Serena Williams in a photo of the two.

Venus Williams' Instagram story on Thursday during her Q and A session

The 16-time Grand Slam doubles champion shares a great bond with her sister Serena and they were both seen together in action previously at the US Open representing the home team.

While Venus has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, it is in fact her achievement in the Olympics that she treasures the most.

Venus has clinched four gold medals at the Olympics so far, with three of them for the women's doubles where she teamed up with Serena.

Venus and Serena Williams with their gold medals at the Olympics

Another fan added a humorous touch to their question as Venus was asked about how it feels to give a prize speech as the runner-up at a Grand Slam to which the 42-year-old said:

"Not ideal LOL"

The Williams pair is unbeaten in Grand Slam doubles finals till date

Venus is seen as a highly motivated and focused player on the court and was asked by a fan how she clears her mind before stepping in for the match to which she replied:

"Writing down the goals for the match and focusing on that helps you to be clear on what you want to achieve and block out the rest."

Venus Williams on her approach to focus prior to a match

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion conveyed to her fans that it is essential for athletes to take sufficient days off. She asserted that the right balance between work and rest is vital for the body to recover. Not focusing more on the right balance during her prime days is something Venus regrets.

Venus Williams on finding the right balance between work and rest

Venus Williams launches her brand 'Eleven' on Amazon

Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

The former world No. 1 had yet another piece of good news to share with her fans on Thursday as she revealed the launch of her lifestyle brand 'Eleven' on Amazon.

Venus shared the news on Instagram and urged her fans to check out the latest fashions available on the site. She wrote:

"Hey guys, I'm so excited to launch my brand 'Eleven' on Amazon. I'm so excited to inspire even more women to go powerful and confident and feel good while acheiving all their goals," she expressed on her Instagram story.

The fashionwear brand 'Eleven' was launched by Venus back in 2007 after the player received an associate degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

