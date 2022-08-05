"You know it's Serena, but I love watching others & learning from all players" - Venus Williams on which tennis player she has learned from the most

'EleVen' is a women's-only clothing brand that was founded by Venus Williams in 2006. It offers quality sportswear and stylish outfits for everyday life.

On Thursday, the former World No. 1 participated in an 'Ask Venus' Q&A session with her fans on the fashion brand's Instagram account. Her followers from around the world sent across their questions in large numbers and the seven-time Grand Slam champion answered as many as she could.

The one that stood out was when a fan asked Williams to name the tennis players from whom she has learned the most about the sport. She responded by writing her younger sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' name. However, Venus added that she enjoys watching and learning from other players as well.

"You know it's @serenawilliams. But I love watching others and learning from all players," Venus wrote on her Instagram stories.

The 42-year-old American legend is all set to enter the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, as a wildcard next week. The WTA 1000 tournament will be held in Montreal from August 8-14 and will be graced by both Williams sisters. Serena will participate in the event using her protected ranking.

A fan asked Venus about her game plan for the upcoming Canadian Open, to which she replied:

"Win."

Another fan wanted to know about the kit that she will be wearing next week. Venus simply shared a photo of herself from the first match of the Citi Open in Washington.

Williams wrote, "Here it is."

Apart from this, the two-time US champion struck down the idea of becoming a coach after finishing her career, citing a lack of patience.

Venus Williams returns after a year-long layoff

Venus Williams in action at the Citi Open.

Earlier this week Venus Williams competed in a singles match on the tour after an entire year. Her last match came at the 2021 Chicago Open in August, where she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round.

Making her comeback at the WTA 250 Citi Open in Washington DC, the former World No. 1 failed to reach the second round as Rebecca Marino beat her 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes. The 111-ranked Canadian rallied from 4-1 down in the deciding set to win five consecutive games and close out the match.

In the post-match press conference, Williams stated that she just needs to shake off the rust and get more matches under her belt.

"It's my first match. I didn't think I played well a lot of the times. Just a little rusty. I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better. Haven't played a singles match in a year, so definitely a great experience," Williams said.

