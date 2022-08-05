Create
"You know it's Serena, but I love watching others & learning from all players" - Venus Williams on which tennis player she has learned from the most

Venus Williams (L) names Serena Williams as the player she learns from the most.
Parag Jain
Modified Aug 05, 2022 04:26 PM IST

'EleVen' is a women's-only clothing brand that was founded by Venus Williams in 2006. It offers quality sportswear and stylish outfits for everyday life.

On Thursday, the former World No. 1 participated in an 'Ask Venus' Q&A session with her fans on the fashion brand's Instagram account. Her followers from around the world sent across their questions in large numbers and the seven-time Grand Slam champion answered as many as she could.

How good is it to see Venus competing this well again?!@Venuseswilliams | #CitiOpen https://t.co/XdzKEg7KNk

The one that stood out was when a fan asked Williams to name the tennis players from whom she has learned the most about the sport. She responded by writing her younger sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' name. However, Venus added that she enjoys watching and learning from other players as well.

"You know it's @serenawilliams. But I love watching others and learning from all players," Venus wrote on her Instagram stories.

The 42-year-old American legend is all set to enter the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open, as a wildcard next week. The WTA 1000 tournament will be held in Montreal from August 8-14 and will be graced by both Williams sisters. Serena will participate in the event using her protected ranking.

A fan asked Venus about her game plan for the upcoming Canadian Open, to which she replied:

"Win."

Another fan wanted to know about the kit that she will be wearing next week. Venus simply shared a photo of herself from the first match of the Citi Open in Washington.

Williams wrote, "Here it is."

Apart from this, the two-time US champion struck down the idea of becoming a coach after finishing her career, citing a lack of patience.

Venus Williams returns after a year-long layoff

Venus Williams in action at the Citi Open.
Earlier this week Venus Williams competed in a singles match on the tour after an entire year. Her last match came at the 2021 Chicago Open in August, where she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round.

Making her comeback at the WTA 250 Citi Open in Washington DC, the former World No. 1 failed to reach the second round as Rebecca Marino beat her 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes. The 111-ranked Canadian rallied from 4-1 down in the deciding set to win five consecutive games and close out the match.

Ladies and gentlemen, VENUS WILLIAMS 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️@Venuseswilliams | #CitiOpenhttps://t.co/cFKoCgaD1K

In the post-match press conference, Williams stated that she just needs to shake off the rust and get more matches under her belt.

"It's my first match. I didn't think I played well a lot of the times. Just a little rusty. I really put myself in good positions in the third set, too. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better. Haven't played a singles match in a year, so definitely a great experience," Williams said.

