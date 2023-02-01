"You literally accused Maria of lying" - Tennis fans recall Chris Evert's response to Maria Sharapova's doping scandal amid support for Simona Halep

Tennis fans slammed Chris Evert for the difference in her reaction to Simona Halep's recent doping scandal as compared to Maria Sharapova's doping case in 2016.

Evert took to social media to send her wishes to Halep, who is currently suspended after returning a positive drugs test for Roxadustat.

"Thinking about @Simona_Halep, hope she’s doing well… I hope this gets resolved soon," the American tweeted.

Seven years ago, when Sharapova tested positive for Meldonium, Chris Evert's reaction was notably different.

"It all comes down to viewing the medical records from the doctors that took care of her 10 years ago and examining exactly what her case is. This drug is used for angina and severe heart issues," Evert said about Sharapova's doping scandal.

"There's always suspicion when you hear what the drug is used for. That's why her defense needs to show medical records, and [her] dosage. If it does come out cleanly, I would say banning her for the rest of year would be enough," she added.

Several tennis fans criticized Chris Evert for her contrasting take on Simona Halep's doping scandal, with some branding her a hypocrite. One fan claimed that the American accused Sharapova of lying

"Also you literally accused Maria lying so do you think the same 7 years later?" the fan's tweet read.

One fan criticized Evert for not giving Sharapova the benefit of the doubt.

"Girl be calm. U didn’t give the same benefit of doubt to Sharapova. Indirectly accusing of her lying while being on a proven doper’s podcast who actually did that. Now don’t be a hypocrite," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan tweeted:

"Meanwhile the things you said about Maria? you are nasty, Christine!

Another fan expressed displeasure over the difference between Evert's reaction to the two doping scandals.

"So my stance is that innocent until proven guilty but where was this energy when Sharapova was in the same situation in 2016. Everyone was singing a very different tune then," the fan's tweet read.

Chris Evert remembers her father's advice to her when she was a child

Chris Evert at the 2018 WTA Finals

Chris Evert recently recalled some valuable advice her late father Jimmy Evert gave her when she was a child.

The former World No. 1 was nicknamed "The Ice Maiden" during her career, and she stated back in 2021 that she was given the nickname after following her father's advice about not showing emotion in front of her opponent.

Evert shared a video of the interview where she spoke about the incident and tweeted:

"I still think this was good advice!!!"

