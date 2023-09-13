"You have literally killed one of the pillars of tennis" - Former player lashes out at Gerard Pique's response to Stan Wawrinka over Davis Cup failure

Julien Benneteau recently took to social media to support Stan Wawrinka in his takedown of Gerard Pique, who had previously partnered up with the ITF to overhaul Davis Cup's old format.

On Tuesday, September 12, Wawrinka complained about the lack of spectators during the World Group fixture between his home country Switzerland and France in Manchester, UK, while tagging Pique in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thank you @3gerardpique @ITFTennis! @DavisCup France vs Switzerland in Manchester lol," Stan Wawrinka wrote.

Expand Tweet

The former FC Barcelona defender responded to him a few hours later, posting last year's Group Stage attendance figures, trying to emphasize that the Davis Cup Finals attracted large audiences during his company Kosmos Group's tenure with the ITF, and that the lack of crowd in 2023 was an exception.

The Spaniard's post, however, was criticized by French former tennis player Julien Benneteau. The Frenchman accused Pique of "killing one of the pillars of tennis". He was most likely alluding to how the Kosmos owner had overhauled the 118-year-old best-of-five format of the Davis Cup.

"How do you dare to talk ??? You have literally killed one of the pillars of Tennis with the @ITFTennis. So please at least shut the f*** up," Benneteau wrote in a reply to Pique.

Expand Tweet

Stan Wawrinka replies to Gerard Pique after losing his singles match during Switzerland vs France Davis Cup Group Stage tie

Stan Wawrinka hits a forehand against Ugo Humbert during the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

Stan Wawrinka, who lost his singles match against France's Ugo Humbert during the tie, also replied to Pique's post later. He said:

"After a bad day on court this at least made me laugh! It would be great to understand more if it was such a success last year, why the 25 years deal stopped after 5 years..."

Expand Tweet

Wawrinka then teamed up with Marc-Andrea Huesler against France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the doubles fixture to drop the tie 3-0. Adrian Mannarino had earlier defeated Dominic Stricker to get France's Davis Cup campaign off to a scintillating start.

For the uninitiated, the global tennis governing body struck a 25-year partnership with Kosmos to make the Davis Cup more popular across the world in 2018. The sports and investment company subsequently overhauled the old best-of-five format, which required the matches to take place over an entire season. The revamped format, however, reduced the matches to best-of-three.

The ITF, however, were apparently not impressed with the last few editions of the annual event as they ended the Davis Cup partnership with the Pique-owned company earlier this year.

The group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, which involves two singles matches and one doubles match, will run from 12 to 19 September. The winning teams are then set to compete in a knockout draw in Malaga, Spain, from 21 to 26 November.