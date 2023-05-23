"You literally volunteered at a domestic violence shelter" - Tennis fans express disappointment at Bianca Andreescu's warm exchange with Nick Kyrgios

Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu has faced the wrath of tennis fans after seeking Nick Kyrgios' help in mastering the tweener shot.

Earlier this year, Kyrgios pleaded guilty to physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, during an argument. However, the Australian tennis star escaped punishment as the magistrate considered his case of common assault an act of 'stupidity' and 'frustration'.

Bianca Andreescu, meanwhile, had poor outings at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open; the 22-year-old lost in the round of 64 on both occasions. The Canadian is currently gearing up for the upcoming French Open, and she recently shared a video of her attempt at a tweener during a practice session.

Andreescu then asked Kyrgios, known for hitting tweeners expertly, for help. The former Wimbledon finalist promptly offered some advice in response.

"You have to let the ball drop a little more," he replied.

However, this online interaction between the two tennis professionals did not go down well with several tennis fans. Many were annoyed at Andreescu's exchange with Kyrgios' involvement given his criminal case.

Some fans on Twitter questioned Andreescu, who has campaigned against domestic violence repeatedly in the recent past, for going to Kyrgios for help.

"you literally volunteered at a domestic violence shelter???? Openly supporting someone who literally went to court for this conviction is just super disappointing."

Other fans brought up Kyrgios' physical assault case repeatedly.

"That’s what his girlfriend told when he was physically and mentally abusing her."

Some pondered why female tennis players still interact with the 28-year-old.

"Why do women keep enabling him? I’m embarrassed seeing this."

Several fans continued to express their displeasure with Kyrgios being involved.

"anyone else can help you bestie not #him."

"Idk which is more embarrassing …these tweener attempts or asking that abuser for help."

kathy_c62 @kathy_c62 @Bandreescu_ @NickKyrgios Oh yikes, Kyrgios? Ask Kasatkina, Ons, Muchova, or Qinwen. You don't need that guy teaching you anything @Bandreescu_ @NickKyrgios Oh yikes, Kyrgios? Ask Kasatkina, Ons, Muchova, or Qinwen. You don't need that guy teaching you anything

Bianca Andreescu approves of the use of AI to combat cyberbullying

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu recently showed her support for the French Open's proposed use of AI to combat cyberbullying.

Over the years, a lot of players have been victims of receiving hateful comments on their social media accounts. An anti-online harassment AI program named Bodyguard.ai will be provided to players competing in the 2023 French Open, according to the French Tennis Federation (FFT). The program will filter out hateful comments and insults from the social media accounts of the players.

Andreescu, 22, applauded the decision and put out a tweet with 'clapping' emojis.

"👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 ," Andreescu tweeted.

