"You’ll always be my little princess" - Paula Badosa reminisces about childhood as sister Jana shares a memorable picture of the two

Paula Badosa's younger sister Jana recently shared a throwback picture.

Badosa has been on a hiatus since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, courtesy of a back injury. She hasn't played a match since she was forced to retire during her second-round clash against Marta Kostyuk after losing the first set 2-6. She had also previously withdrawn from the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

On Sunday, September 17, Jana took to Instagram to post a picture from their childhood. It shows little Jana joyfully piggyback riding on her elder sister Paula's back.

Jana Badosa on Instagram

Paula Badosa reshared the picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Time flies but you’ll always be my little princess."

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Badosa started dating Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year. The couple confirmed their relationship in May as they created a joint Instagram account called 'Tsitsidosa'.

In a recent conversation with SDNA Newsroom, Badosa spoke about the close bond she shares with Tsitsipas, describing him as her "best friend."

"I want to be with him as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship. First of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important," she said.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him," she added.

"See you next year, stronger than ever" - Paula Badosa ends her 2023 season due to injury

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

After having struggled with injury since the Italian Open this year, Paula Badosa recently announced that she is ending her 2023 season prematurely.

The Spaniard has not competed in any of the tournaments since the Wimbledon Championships.

In a social media post, Badosa explained that ending her season was a tough decision for her.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to update you on my situation with the injury. After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season. Those of you who know me, know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision," Badosa wrote on X.

Badosa added that she and her team made every effort to recover for the remainder of the season but to no avail.

"We have tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward. Thanks to the people who are still by my side in these hard times. See you next year, stronger than ever," the 25-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Paula Badosa is currently ranked No. 52 in the world. She reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International 2 and the quarterfinals in Charleston, Stuttgart, and the Italian Open this year.