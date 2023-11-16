"You look at people who have had sex" - Nick Kyrgios makes hilarious slip-up during commentary debut at ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios made his commentary debut for Tennis Channel during the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on the clash between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

The Aussie, who has played only one competitive match all season and is currently on the sidelines due to injury, did not need long to land his first "viral" moment of the stint.

Speaking about tactical changes that would work against Medvedev, Kyrgios wanted to use Carlos Alcaraz as an example to show why it was important to move forward and take time away from the Russian. Only, instead of saying people who have had "success" against Medvedev, the Aussie had a slip-up and said "sex" instead.

Kyrgios was quick to correct himself and completed his thought, but it did not escape the notice of his co-commentator, who was delighted to see his colleague's slip-up.

"You look at people who have had sex... success against um, Medvedvev - Alcaraz, every time he plays against Medvedev, he is moving forward, taking all those volleys, taking time away from. It's crucial," Nick Kyrgios said.

"Welcome to your first Tennis Channel viral moment, Nick. That was good. We'll replay it for you during the commercial," his co-commentator said.

Kyrgios realized the mistake as well, and admitted that it was "hilarious" before taking it in stride.

"Oh yeah, I think I know, that's hilarious. Oh, well," Kyrgios said.

Daniil Medvedev went on to beat Alexander Zverev on the night, winning 7-6(7), 6-4 to book his spot in the semifinals in Turin.

Nick Kyrgios: "I'm doing everything I am to get back out there"

During his time on the Tennis Channel, Nick Kyrgios also spoke about his comeback next season, stating that he is doing everything in his power to return to the courts again after recovering completely from the knee injury.

The Aussie is expected to be back in time for his home Slam, the Australian Open, at the start of the season.

"I'm doing everything I am to get back out there. Every day, doing the rehab, doing the gym work, but to be here, to be able to watch the match we're about to watch ... I'm really looking forward to breaking it down for everyone out there," Nick Kyrgios said.

The 28-year-old also spoke about his love of commentating, remarking that his experience of having played against the current top players gives him a unique perspective when it comes to breaking down the tactical part of the game.

"I love watching tennis. I feel like I'm a bit of a student of a game," Kyrgios said. "I watch my own film, I have my own tactics ... I've played these guys a lot, and I know what they're going to be doing under pressure. I know how to have success, and equally, what their strengths are," Kyrgios said.