"You look at Roger, Rafa and Novak today, they are much more outgoing than me; I am a lone wolf, I get energy being alone" - Pete Sampras

Using Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer as examples, tennis legend Pete Sampras recently discussed the distinctions between his generation and the current generation of players.

American great Pete Sampras is a former World No. 1. He has won Wimbledon a whopping seven times, the US Open on five occasions and the Australian Open twice. Known as "Pistol Pete," many considered Sampras to be the greatest of all time before the arrival of the Big 3.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner went into more detail about his introverted personality in a recent interview with Argentine daily newspaper LA NACION. Comparing tennis players from different eras, he asserted that if he played now, he would be more "social" and "outgoing" like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"You look at Roger, Rafa and Novak today and they are much more social and outgoing than me, and maybe it's through social media and where we are in society," Pete Sampras said, adding, "Maybe, if I were playing now, I would be more like these guys. It's just a different mindset. In my generation everyone was a little more separated, but now Roger has Rafa's phone number and everyone texts each other and has Instagram."

Sampras continued by claiming that unlike Roger Federer, who is the soul of the party, he is a "lone wolf," who draws energy from solitude.

"Knowing Roger a little bit, I guess he can be the soul of the party in the locker room. I was more in the corner, away from everyone, and I loved the last weekend of Wimbledon, when nobody was in the dressing room. I am a lone wolf. I get energy by being alone. I like to be alone. That's how I'm connected and how it's always been," he acknowledged.

"Mentally, what a player! Surely the best I've seen" - Pete Sampras heaps praise on Rafael Nadal

Pete Sampras (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2014 Australian Open

Pete Sampras also praised Rafael Nadal's dominance on clay courts in a recent interview with L'Equipe, calling him the best player he has ever seen.

"Everything that (Nadal) does is exceptional," Sampras said, adding, "Roger (Federer) and I had a period of dominance on grass, but winning the same big 14 times is incredible. And mentally, what a player! Surely the best I've seen."

The American also discussed Novak Djokovic and said that he has accomplished incredible feats over the past 10 years, holding practically all records with the exception of the Grand Slam record.

"Novak has done incredible things in the last ten years, he has good numbers against most players, he is the one with the record of being number 1. He has won everywhere. He has all the records except for the Grand Slam," Pete Sampras said.

