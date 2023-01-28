"You made me cry too" - Victoria Azarenka congratulates Sania Mirza after her Grand Slam farewell at Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka got emotional while watching Sania Mirza's farewell speech after the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Mirza is considered one of the most influential sporting figures in India. Prior to the Major Down Under, the six-time Grand Slam doubles champion had revealed that the 2023 Australian Open will mark her last trip to Melbourne Park. However, she is expected to play in a few more tournaments this season.

After the final on Friday, the 36-year-old gave an emotional speech and could not hold back her tears. She intensely reminisced her first trip to Melbourne back in 2005.

"I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old,” she expressed.

Upon witnessing Mirza's touching speech, Azarenka conveyed that she was moved by it. She went on to congratulate Mirza on her career and expressed gratitude for "being such an inspiration to so many girls."

"Just want to say congratulations on your career @MirzaSania and thank you for being such an inspiration to so many girls who can dream so big! I will still see you soon but those tears of joy on the court you had made me cry too," wrote the Belarusian in her tweet.

Sania Mirza paired up with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in the mixed-doubles category. She could not end her career at the Australian Open on a positive note though, as the pair lost against Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in straight sets in the final.

Victoria Azarenka's campaign at the Australian Open concluded after losing against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals

Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka had an impressive run at the 2023 Australian Open, making it to the semifinals despite undergoing a rough spell prior to the tournament.

She commenced her campaign at the Grand Slam Down Under with a match against Sofia Kenin. Upon winning the match in straight sets, she earned qualification for a second-round fixture against Nadia Podoroska. The World No. 24 thoroughly outclassed her opponent, with the match wrapping up in just 13 games.

Azarenka then went on to face Madison Keys and Zhu Lin in the third and fourth rounds respectively. She won both the matches in three sets, setting up a quarterfinals encounter with World No. 3 Jessica Pegula. The 33-year-old surprised the American with a strong overall performance and won the match in straight sets.

However, her spectacular run at the Australian Open eventually came to an end upon losing against Elena Rybakina 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

