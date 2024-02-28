“She said, ‘You made Maria Sharapova rich’” - Li Na’s agent Max Eisenbud recalls how she proposed a partnership after his success with Sharapova

Li Na and Maria Sharapova shared seven Grand Slam titles between them and have been among the most recognizable faces of the sport in recent years.

The two share another less-talked-about connection, their agent Max Eisenbud. The American formed a two-decade long partnership with Sharapova that dates back to a breakthrough run at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

Sharapova had become one of the most sought-after names in the sport when it came to sponsorship deals thanks in part to Eisenbud, and it was recently revealed that Li Na approached the agent after seeing his success with the Russian.

Recalling his 2009 meeting with the former Chinese No. 1 in the latest episode of Andy Roddick’s Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Eisenbud said he had prepared a detailed report to present to her. The Chinese apparently asked him to join the team instantly without needing to see anything, citing his success with Sharapova.

"So when I signed on with Li Na in 2009, I had this huge presentation. I met her at the Radisson Hotel meeting room. I had this huge presentation. I worked days, weeks on presenting it to her," Max Eisenbud said (at 41.20). "She comes in the room and she's like, um, You you made Maria Sharapova rich. I'm gonna sign with you. That's all she said to me. I'm like you don't want to see the presentation. She's like, no."

Eisenbud also recalled the events leading up to the 2009 meeting, saying it was arranged by Nike's China unit.

"She was able to get some funding from some person she met in Hong Kong and then she, uh, through Nike China, got the meeting with me," Max Eisenbud recalled (at 42:00).

"You did a good job" - Max Eisenbud recalls Li Na praising his association with Maria Sharapova

Li Na and Maria Sharapova at the 2010 AEGON Classic.

Max Eisenbud reiterated that his success with Maria Sharapova was key in helping him secure a deal with Li Na, dubbing the quick 2009 meeting as bizarre.

"She basically was like, okay, I'm only signing with you because you made Maria Sharapova rich." Max Eisenbud said (at 42.10). "So then okay, I'm like my head is spinning, I'm like did she just say she's signing with me? I it was it was bizarre," he added.

The agent stated that the Chinese was beginning to pay more attention to her finances during the time, given that she needed a few expensive surgeries, which would have also been a factor in her signing him on.

"'I have three knee surgeries. I just need to make as much money as possible and I think you, you did a good job [with Maria Sharapova], so I'm going with you'," Max Eisenbud recalled the former Chinese No. 1 telling him (at 42.20)

Li Na would go on to win two Grand Slam titles — 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open — and end her career with over $16 million in on-court earnings.