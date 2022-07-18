"You make your own luck" - John Isner on Maxime Cressy's Newport win following Alexander Bublik's 'luck' jibe

John Isner has defended compatriot Maxime Cressy after the latter won his first ATP title in Newport. Isner's comments came after Cressy's opponent in the final, Alexander Bublik, aimed a jibe at the American.

Cressy, playing in the third final of his young career, struck gold as he downed Bublik in a third-set tiebreak to win his first title. The American made a slow start, trailing by a set and 3-0 in the second before he fought back.

Having lost his serve just once all week, Cressy conceded four service breaks and his first ATP singles title seemed like a distant dream. However, the American reeled off the next six games and endured a fall in the deciding set to reign supreme, winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Bublik took a jibe at Cressy, saying he rode his luck, for which the American apologized. However, Isner, who lost to the eventual champion in the semifinals, has come to the defense of his compatriot. He stated that Cressy made life discomfiting for opponents and deserved to win his first title, tweeting:

"You make your own luck. Max plays a game that makes opponents extremely uncomfortable. Congrats to him on his first title."

John Isner @JohnIsner Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Bublik quite salty in the Ocean State, talking in his speech about how lucky Cressy was in the final.



"You had great luck. Put your whole prize money on red. You're going to win big."



Cressy seems affected by this in his remarks… "I apologize for being lucky."

With his Newport triumph, Cressy has ascended to a career-best No. 33 in the ATP rankings.

"It's an incredible feeling to win my first title" - Maxime Cressy

Maxime Cressy won his first ATP singles title on Sunday.

After losing in the Melbourne and Eastbourne finals earlier this year, Maxime Cressy seemed thrilled to be third-time lucky.

The American had to do it the hard way. He beat four-time winner John Isner in three sets in the last four before recovering from a set and breaks down in the final against Bublik.

ATP Tour @atptour



Maxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022



@TennisHalloFame FIRST ATP TOUR TITLEMaxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022 #InfosysHallOfFameOpen Singles Champion FIRST ATP TOUR TITLE 🔥Maxime Cressy defeats Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 to become the 2022 #InfosysHallOfFameOpen Singles Champion 🏆@TennisHalloFame https://t.co/kvoZjTi3fr

Maxime Cressy said after overcoming a 'lot of ups and downs' to beat Bublik:

“It’s an incredible feeling to win my first title, I never thought I would win it this way. I played my first ATP tournament here, and it’s always an incredible atmosphere. There were a lot of ups and downs today but I’m very proud of myself for fighting through it.”

The American is now all set to be seeded at the US Open, which he described as one of his goals.

“That was my first goal, to be seeded at the US Open, so I'm glad it's already accomplished,” said Cressy. “It's incredibly special to see the success coming and that the hard work is paying off. It's the most fulfilling feeling and I'm really looking forward to more.”

Speaking about his fall in the third set, Cressy said it was a 'scary moment':

“It was a very scary moment although I was thinking more about losing the match than the knee itself. I believe the fall made me more relaxed. It calmed down the nerves. Maybe it was destiny that I fell and then got off to a solid start in the tie-break.”

Only a year ago, Maxime Cressy was outside the top 150 in the ATP rankings. He's currently on the cusp of breaking into the top 30.

