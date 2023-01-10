Nick Kyrgios recently confirmed his bid to defend his maiden doubles title at the Australian Open 2023 alongside good friend and compatriot, Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The Aussie duo's partnership can be traced back to their junior days and have recurringly featured on the biggest stages in the sport over the years. They managed to secure an ATP Finals berth in Turin for the first time last year, thanks to a slew of positive results, including titles in Melbourne and Atlanta.

Needless to say, the pair have proven to be unequivocal ambassadors for Australian tennis in recent months, following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty. The Australian Open's extensive promotion of the duo's participation, or more specifically their 'bromance', comes as no surprise.

A tennis journalist, however, was irked at the usage of the term in one of the promotional posters featuring Kyrgios and Thanasi. He took to Twitter to express the same but was rebuked by Nick Kyrgios, who rhetorically questioned whether the journalist had close friendships growing up.

"Boy do I not like that tag line," said journalist James Gray while referring to the tagline 'It started with a bromance' on a promotional poster for the Australian Open 2023.

James Gray @jamesgraysport Boy do I not like that tag line Boy do I not like that tag line https://t.co/i06CwKM2l9

"Why not? Coz u had no mates you grew up with and then won a slam with? Or?," said the 27-year-old in an attempt to take a cheeky dig.

"Why not? Coz u had no mates you grew up with and then won a slam with? Or?," said the 27-year-old in an attempt to take a cheeky dig.

Gray later clarified that his statement wasn't directed towards the Aussie, but rather at the term itself.

"Just the word bromance makes me cringe, nothing personal," Gray said in response to Kyrgios.

'Bromance' is used to refer to affectionate but platonic friendships between men that are often publicly reinstated through emotional gestures or displays. However, the social need for a term to justify affection in male friendships, rather than a general acceptance of the fluid nature of masculinity, has been met with disapproval in recent times.

Nick Kyrgios lashes out at those listing him 'bad for the sport' after exhibition match against Novak Djokovic is sold out

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the finals of Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios is all set to take on Novak Djokovic in an exhibition match at Melbourne Park on Friday, just two days before main draw action kicks off at the Australian Open 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the tickets for the event were off the shelves within an hour, with fans excited to witness a fourth encounter between the duo and a first since Djokovic's triumph over the Aussie at Wimbledon last year. It was the Serb's maiden win over Kyrgios, with the latter winning their previous matchups in straight sets.

The 27-year-old was quick to react to the news and took to Twitter to chastise those writing him off as a bad representative of the sport, given his mercurial outburst in the past.

"Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance," the Aussie in a tweet.

While Nick Kyrgios chose not to play any tune-up tournaments ahead of the first Major of the season, Novak Djokovic clinched his 92nd ATP title last week in Adelaide.

