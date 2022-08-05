"You may appear to be or feel fine but deep down that is not the case"- Cancer survivor Carla Suarez Navarro urges people to get regular health check-ups

In a video for the WTA's YouTube channel, retired tennis pro Carla Suarez Navarro highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups, especially for women in sport.

Navarro, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 6 in 2016, was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer in 2020. She conquered the illness the following year before calling time on her career.

In the video, the Spaniard referenced her cancer survival journey while urging people to undergo regular check-ups for timely detection of any medical conditions.

"I was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2020 and it was a surprise," the 33-year-old said. "You never expect it but luckily everything went well. As I've said many times, you may feel fine or appear to be fine but deep down that's not the case. I think getting check-ups, going to the doctor, getting tests done is very important, especially to detect possible future illnesses."

Earlier this year, the WTA signed a partnership with medical technology company Hologic to introduce better healthcare infrastructure for women in the sport. Navarro expressed her hope that the collaboration would urge female players to become more aware and safeguard their health better.

"I think it's a very positive partnership, it's also very important for female players," Navarro said. "I believe they will be more protected. They will also be more aware of the importance of health. I have personally suffered from it, so I'm happy that a company like this wanted to partner with a group of women. Hopefully, as time goes on, women and female players will become more aware of these yearly checks."

She emphasized how these efforts go a long way in early detection of illnesses, which could save lives.

"The message I would give to everyone about health would be to tell them about the importance of health, visiting the doctor and getting regular check-ups," Navarro said. "It is very important to detect possible illnesses. Detecting them in time can save many lives."

Carla Suarez Navarro was a key flagbearer of Spanish tennis on the WTA tour

Carla Suarez Navarro playing her final Grand Slam match at the 2021 US Open

Carla Suarez Navarro was a consistent presence in the top 100 of the world rankings throughout her career. She rose to prominence by reaching the quarterfinals of the 2008 Roland Garros as a qualifier. She went on to make the last eight at the Majors six other times and became the Spanish No. 1 in 2012.

Navarro made 11 appearances in the WTA Finals, winning twice in Doha and Oeiras. She also has a 19-12 win-loss record at the Billie Jean King Cup while representing Spain.

One of the most prominent players to possess a single-handed backhand, Navarro notched notable wins against the likes of Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova during her career.

