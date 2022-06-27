"You could never count him out" - Chris Evert & other experts weigh in on Rafael Nadal's chances at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal arrived in Australia at the end of December last year after being sidelined for six months due to a long-term foot problem. He was even spotted walking on crutches and had just recovered from COVID-19.

Even after defending champion Novak Djokovic was barred from playing in the Australian Open, no one gave Nadal much of a chance to go all the way on the hard surface, given that he had won just once in 2009.

The Spaniard didn't just do the unthinkable by lifting his second title Down Under, he defeated Daniil Medvedev, arguably the best hardcourt player, in an epic five-set final. In the 2021 US Open final, the Russian had outclassed Djokovic in straight sets to lift his first Major title.

A similar scenario played out in May as very few people gave Nadal a chance to win at Roland Garros, including the man himself. Once again, he proved his doubters wrong to emerge victorious. As the third Slam event of the year begins on Monday, Nadal is not the favorite yet again.

However, a few fans and experts are of the opinion that the 36-year-old should never be counted out. Former World No. 1 Chris Evert praised Nadal's ability to improve every year and said that he could win if he remains fit.

"Nadal can absolutely win here if his foot holds up. He is a great grass-court player who has improved every year to shorten his swing, shorten his rallies, and he is effective at the net, winning more points than before. You could never count him out," Evert said.

Although former World No. 4 Brad Gilbert's first pick is six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, he believes that Nadal could be dangerous if he gets to the second week.

"I think Djokovic is the clear favorite here. A year ago, I would've taken Djokovic versus the field here, but a year later, he hasn't played as well as 2021. He is still the best player in the world on grass, but this is not a sure thing by any means. Nadal is coming off an incredible run at the French and is halfway to the calendar Slam. If he gets through the first week, Nadal is definitely in play," Gilbert said.

Rafael Nadal to face Francisco Cerundolo in the first round

Rafael Nadal has won Wimbledin in 2008 and 2010

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer played one of the most thrilling Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon in 2008, with the Spaniard stopping the Swiss from winning a sixth consecutive title on grass. The scoreboard read 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 as Nadal lifted his first trophy in London.

The Grand Slam record-holder is on the hunt for a Calendar Slam for the first time in his long and glorious career. He will take on World No. 41 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in his opening match on Tuesday.

In the Wimbledon press conference, Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his admiration for Rafael Nadal, saying that he won the French Open with a "broken foot."

"I have a lot of respect for what he did at the French Open, playing with that foot. I'm sure he did play with that foot, I think it was a broken foot in a way. It kind of makes him feel like he's immortal with the things he's able to pull off. The matches, the level of intensity he's able to reach in times where it's very uncomfortable, it would be uncomfortable for most players to compete under these conditions physically," Tsitsipas said.

