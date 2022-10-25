"You in for the next time?" - Andy Roddick invites Serena Williams to join him for a trek

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has invited legend Serena Williams to join him for a rock climbing trek in what appears to be the Zion National Park.

The Zion National Park is one of the best spots in the United States to go rock climbing and trekking. There are multiple hiking options at the national park, including a river walk and a canyon trek.

Roddick and Serena Williams' conversation on Twitter set the social media platform ablaze, with many hoping to see how the duo can finish the daunting trek.

Roddick recently took to Twitter to post an image of himself scaling a peak during the trek.

"So we had a day ……" Roddick wrote on Twitter.

Williams, who is good friends with Roddick, was surprised to see the former US Open champion on a rock climbing expedition.

"Wow what ????" Serena Williams replied to Roddick.

Roddick did not think twice about asking Williams to join him for the next rock climbing expedition and shared his experience by saying it was pretty great.

"It’s pretty great. You in for the next time?" Roddick asked.

Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are longtime friends

Andy Roddick and Serena Williams have been friends for decades now. The duo have known each other since their formitive years as they trained together at Rick Macci’s tennis academy in Florida.

Roddick was one of the tennis players to lead the wonderful tributes after the 23-time Major winner Williams brought the curtains down on her stellar playing career.

The 2022 US Open was Williams' last swing on the court and the American lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round.

Roddick highlighted that both the Williams sisters are fun to be around and the lighter side of their personalities often gets neglected.

"I don’t think people see enough of the lighter side of Venus and Serena. They’re such a joy to be around when they’re not in ‘go mode.’ We’ve celebrated people’s competitiveness over the years with the greats of all time. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ve given them the benefit of the doubt to have those kinds of same competitive moments," Roddick said during an interview with Fansided.

Roddick and Williams filmed a Lip Sync Battle together in 2018, just days after the latter's controversial US Open final against Naomi Osaka. In a 2021 podcast, Roddick divulged the details of how it all went down.

Andy Roddick also recently revealed that Williams took time out of her busy schedule to pay him a visit after he had his first child with wife Brooklyn Decker.

