“You are my oxygen that is essential” - Daria Kasatkina’s girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako pens heartfelt birthday wish for Russian

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako penned a heartfelt wish for her. The Russian turned 27 on Tuesday, May 7.

Kasatkina revealed that she was in a relationship with Natalia Zabiiako, a Russian-Estonian figure-skater after she came out as lesbian in mid-2022 and the couple has been going strong ever since.

The pair is also very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of them. They also have a YouTube channel called 'What the Vlog' where they chronicle their journey to different WTA tournaments, interview players on the tour, do challenge videos, and many other things.

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako are currently in Rome as the 27-year-old prepares for the upcoming Italian Open. She entered the tournament as the 10th seed and as a result, received a bye in the first round. This gave the couple some time to celebrate Kasatkina's birthday together.

Zabiiako shared some photos of the couple and penned a romantic message for her other half in which she said that she would call the Russian a drug but addiction was something one could get rid of. So, she called Kasatkina her oxygen as she was the figure-skater's essential.

"I would call you a drug, but you can get rid of addiction.. So you are my oxygen that is essential…Happy Birthday my 💛 DKasatkina," Zabiiako wrote in her tweet

Natalia Zabiiako sends a sweet message to Daria Kasatkina after her heartbreaking Charleston Open final loss

Natalia Zabiiako and Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 WTA Finals

Daria Kasatkina kicked off her 2024 European clay court swing at the Charleston Open. She entered the tournament as the fourth seed and had an impressive run to the finals.

The Russian kicked off her run with a topsy-turvy three-set win against Ashlyn Krueger and followed it up with a comfortable win against 15th seed Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets. She came back from behind to defeat Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Kasatkina faced number one seed Jessica Pegula. In what is one of the biggest wins of her career, the Russian eliminated the top seed in a three-setter after winning an intense final set tiebreaker.

She faced Danielle Collins, who is in the form of her life, in the final but the American proved to be too much for Kasatkina as she was defeated in straight sets.

Natalia Zabiiako shared a picture of Daria Kasatkina on her Instagram story and called the Russian the champion of her heart.

"CHAMP OF MY HEART," she wrote.

Zabiiako's Instagram story