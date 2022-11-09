"You have to be on the pitch, against a top player, to feel the adrenaline again" - Mischa Zverev provides update on brother Alexander Zverev's injury recovery

Mischa Zverev sounded hopeful about his brother Alexander Zverev's progress in his injury recovery. The World No. 12 had suffered a triple ligament tear at the French Open back in June during his match against Rafael Nadal.

In an interview with Eurosport, Mischa stated that his brother is doing well in his rehabilitation and has even started playing for longer durations on the court.

"We were able to train last week. On Monday, we were even able to play a little longer. So far he's pain-free and feels good," Mischa said.

The 35-year-old asserted that training at home will not be sufficient to get his brother in the right head space as he believes that only a proper match-up against a top player will help him get back to his previous level.

"Training sets at home without an audience are just something different. So you have to be on the pitch, against a top player, with ball boys and referees to feel the adrenaline again," explained Mischa.

Since injuring himself, Alexander Zverev has now endured five months without any tennis action. He is scheduled to take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to his brother.

"He just needs a few matches before the big season. Since the great match against Nadal, he hasn't been able to play any games. That's why we signed up for a couple of exhibition tournaments," Mischa stated.

"In Australia, he wants to start at the United Cup" - Mischa Zverev on Alexander Zverev's 2023 season

Alexander Zverev at the Davis Cup press conference

Mischa Zverev revealed that his brother Alexander Zverev is hoping to kick off his 2023 season by representing his country at the United Cup, which is set to take place in Australia from December 29th. All that, however, depends on how Alexander's injury recovery goes and how he fares in his exhibition matches.

"In Australia, he wants to start at the United Cup. Of course, he doesn't miss that," Mischa stated.

The 35-year-old conveyed his excitement about the new format of the United Cup, formerly called the ATP Cup, as he appreciated the notion of men and women playing together.

"Men and women will play together from now on. And we have a fantastic team, especially with girls Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria. It will be definitely a nice event," he asserted.

Poll : 0 votes