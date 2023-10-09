"You play beer pong or what" - Taylor Townsend hilariously questions Jessica Pegula over her dominance in ring toss game at China Open

Taylor Townsend had an amusing question for Jessica Pegula after seeing her dominance at the ring toss game at the recently concluded China Open.

Before the commencement of the tournament, several tennis players, including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, and Pegula, were invited to participate in a promotional video, where they engaged in a lively game of ring toss.

The objective of the game was for the players to toss rings onto various gifts that were positioned on the ground. Any gift that a player successfully landed a ring on would be awarded to them as a prize.

The players were somewhat successful in landing the rings on the gifts. However, Jessica Pegula displayed exceptional accuracy and managed to place almost all of them precisely on the gifts.

The official pages of the China Open and WTA shared a video of the same on their social media handles.

"The @wta girls took on our Chinese Ring Toss Challenge! Some say @sabalenka_aryna is still trying to hoop the tiger to this day…" the post was captioned.

Reacting to the video, Pegula's friend and compatriot, Taylor Townsend, hilariously questioned whether the 29-year-old is a beer pong master.

"@jpegula you play [beer emoji]-pong or what," Townsend commented.

Pegula replied with a series of laughing emojis.

A look at Jessica Pegula's performances in the 2023 season so far

Jessica Pegula is having an outstanding 2023 season, achieving remarkable success in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

In singles, Pegula kicked off the year by playing a crucial role in leading the United States to victory in the inaugural United Cup. Building on her impressive performance, she went on to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, marking her fifth appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament.

The American continued with her exceptional performance at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, securing a place in the final and the semifinals, respectively. Additionally, she advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Jessica Pegula then embarked on her clay court season, participating in the Charleston Open and Madrid Open, where she reached the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively. However, her performance at the French Open was rather disappointing, as she suffered a defeat in the third round against Elise Mertens.

The 29-year-old performed well during the grass season, reaching the quarterfinals in both the Eastbourne and Wimbledon Championships. Building upon this success, she further advanced to the semifinals at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Pegula then secured her second WTA 1000 title in Montreal, beating Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets in the final.

Jessica Pegula has achieved remarkable success in doubles competitions as well, forming a formidable partnership with Coco Gauff. Together, they won the title at Doha and Miami, while also making it to the finals in Madrid and Rome.

The duo's outstanding performances continued as they advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and Eastbourne. Furthermore, they secured a well-deserved spot in the quarterfinals at the Dubai, Montreal, and US Open.

Following her runner-up finish at the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open, Jessica Pegula participated in the China Open. Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the tournament in the third round by Jelena Ostapenko.

She will next compete at the Korea Open, where she will go head-to-head against Viktoria Hruncakova.