"You are the most precious thing in my life after French toast" - Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov lead Mother's Day wishes

For Mother's Day (May 8), the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released a special video featuring heartfelt messages from some of their biggest stars, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, whose mother was a World No. 1 back in her junior tennis days, joked that she was the "most precious thing" in his life after French toast, adding that he loved her very much..

"Dear Mom, I love you. And that's enough. You are the most precious thing in my life after French toast. Just kidding. Happy Mother's Day," Tsitsipas said.

Denis Shapovalov thanked his mother for all that she has done for both him and his brother, remarking that he would not have reached this point in his career if not for her sacrifices.

"Dear Mom, thank you for all that you do for me and my brother. I love you so much. Happy Mother's Day. If it weren't for you, I never would have achieved all that I have and would not be living the life that I am today," Shapovalov said.

Grigor Dimitrov hailed his mother as a "real hero," and thanked her for being so "amazing." The Bulgarian regretted not being able to spend enough time with her until now, but added that the best was "yet to come."

"Dear Mama, I love you. Every day you remind me who the real hero is. Thank you for being so amazing and thoughtful. Wish we could spend more time together but I know the best is yet to come. Have a beautiful day," Dimitrov said.

Tennis players Casper Ruud and John Isner also send Mother's Day wishes

Tennis players Casper Ruud and John Isner also lavished praise on their mothers

Tennis players Casper Ruud and John Isner were also featured in the video, wishing their respective mothers on the special day. Ruud told his mother that he was "very grateful" for everything she had done for her, while Isner thanked his mom for all the "incredible love and support" she continues to shower on him.

"Dear Mom, I wanted to wish you a Happy Mother's Day. I am very grateful for everything you have done for me," Ruud said.

"Thank you for all the incredible support and love. I love you so much. Sorry for the handwriting, it's bad," Isner said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram