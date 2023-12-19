"You're not Federer, Nadal & Serena Williams";"Your disrespect is concerning" - Fans react to Nick Kyrgios' continued squabble with Boris Becker

The ongoing rift between Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios has garnered attention from tennis fans worldwide.

On Monday (18 December), Becker told Eurosport that Kyrgios has to respect the sport's past and thank former players. He also mentioned that legends built the sport, enabling players like the Australian to thrive and earn despite missing the majority of the season.

In response to the German, Kyrgios stated that he brought millions of fans to tennis, and has made "more money for everyone". He added that "Boris is ridiculous" and emphasized that his career thrives off-court, mentioning that he has been in a Netflix show while the German hasn't.

Kyrgios's response has triggered tennis fans worldwide to share their opinions on the back-and-forth between the two. A fan on X (formerly Twitter) asserted that he lied about attracting fans to the sport, emphasizing he's not Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Serena Williams.

"The ego and let’s be honest the lies what fans did u bring to the sport??? my dude no one in lining up to see you play ever. You are not Roger, Rafa and Serena. If anything you have benefit off them being in the sport. The Netflix show was bomb becuae it had no tennis stars," the fan said

Another fan expressed concern about Kyrgios' disrespect for everybody. He mentioned that Boris, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has a tennis legacy, while Kyrgios only has a career-best ranking of 13 and one Grand Slam final (Wimbledon 2022).

"Your disrespect for everybody is concerning. Boris have a tennis legacy, what’s yours? Just a best ranking of 13, and slam final. Even Casper made it 3. If you think you are a tennis legend just because you appear on break point, that’s ridiculous," the fan said

A fan said Nick Kyrgios' Netflix show flopped and brought more attention to his domestic violence case. The fan urged Kyrgios to quit disrespecting Holger Rune's choice of coach.

"Bro that Netflix was a total flop, if anything it just brought more attention to your DV case. Back down, you’re fighting a losers battle and disrespecting holgers choice of coach with every tweet. Put your phone down and pick up your racquet," the fan said.

The fourth fan commented that the big names in tennis don't talk about the fans they bring to tennis because they are professional and educated.

"What’s with this ‘bro’ talk? Do you see the big name players ‘bro’ this and ‘bro’ that and talk about the millions of fans they bring and Netflix. None of the them do because they are ‘educated’ and ‘professional’. You have no respect. Wake up to yourself," the fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

Boris Becker is the youngest champion in the history of the men's singles at Wimbledon

Boris Becker Wimbledon 1985

Having won 49 career titles, including six Grand Slam titles, Boris Becker remains a legend in the sport. The German retired in 1999 but still holds the record for being the youngest Wimbledon men's singles champion in history.

At the 1985 Wimbledon Championships, Becker clinched the title by defeating South Africa's Kevin Curren in the final. He was 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days old when he won the title, becoming the first German to win the Wimbledon Championships.

Boris Becker went on to win the Wimbledon Championships two more times, securing the title in 1986 and 1989. He also won the US Open (1989) and the Australian (1991, 1996)