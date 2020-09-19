Dominic Thiem is known to be a very hard-working athlete. And after breaking through to win his first Grand Slam at the US Open, there have been plenty of people who have said that the Austrian fully deserved to win the title.

Rafael Nadal, who had beaten Dominic Thiem in two finals at Roland Garros earlier but missed the US Open this year, commented:

“'Happy for Dominic. If somebody deserves to win a big title, it’s him. Super hard worker. Very focused on his goals. Good person. Good human person. He deserved it. Sorry for Sascha."

Dominic Thiem of Austria and Rafael Nadal of Spain after their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match at the 2020 Australian Open

Nadal (cont): 'He was close but I think in some way even if Sascha played a great final for moments, the road to the final from Dominic has been a little bit more solid. So in some way he deserved the title and Sascha will have probably more chances in the future.' — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) September 17, 2020

WTA World No. 2 Simona Halep, who like Thiem lost her first three Major finals before winning her first Grand Slam title, also echoed Nadal's views.

"I have been three times down in the finals, and then I won it. So I feel like he's really deserving it," Halep said.

Dominic Thiem may be 27 years old, but he is part of the generation that has been expected to break through for a while now. Another player who has been tipped to break through and win a Grand Slam for a long time is Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Dominic Thiem was bound to win a Grand Slam at some point: Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov, who at the age of 29 is still chasing his first Grand Slam singles title after reaching the semifinals on three occasions, also believes that Dominic Thiem was a completely deserving winner at the US Open.

Dominic Thiem during the US Open final

"I cannot think of one person that deserves it more than him to be completely honest,” Dimitrov said after his third round win at the Italian Open on Friday. “He’s been so close on so many occasions, he was bound to win it. That’s just how it is - whether it’s now or the French Open or whatever else, I think it was good, it’s new, it’s fresh for everyone.”

Dimitrov also added that Dominic Thiem's win will help other players believe that they can also follow in his footsteps.

“It’s intriguing as well at the same time," Dimitrov went on. “It helps the young generation to believe a little bit more. You’re going to see a lot of more different winners I think overall.”