"You're going to be telling your grandkids about this day" - When Serena Williams beat sister Venus to win her maiden Wimbledon title

Tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams played out an exceptional match in the final of the 2002 Wimbledon Championships.

Facing each other for the third time at a Grand Slam final and tenth overall, Serena Williams beat the two-time defending champion to win her maiden Wimbledon singles title. Seeded second in the tournament, Serena beat Venus 7-6(4), 6-3, to win her third Grand Slam singles title.

Prior to their meet at Wimbledon 2002, the Williams sisters battled it out in the finals of the 2001 US Open and the 2002 French Open, with both siblings sharing the spoils. At the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, Serena did not drop a set en route to her title-winning run in England.

Speaking to the media after her triumph in the final, Serena was asked if Venus Williams being the two-time defending champion gave her extra motivation to win or not. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner responded by saying that after winning the first set, she let it loose a bit.

"Yeah, it did. When I was able to win the first set, I think I got a little lackadaisical, I got a little too satisfied. I think I had a chance to break her. I was up 30-Love. And I just hit a couple ridiculous shots," she said.

She also added that if she hadn't taken the opportunities, she would have regretted that day later in life.

Then I said to myself, "You're going to be telling your grandkids about this day, how you didn't take your opportunity." So then that's what I decided I just needed to go ahead and take my opportunity," Williams added.

"I just always believe the way Venus plays at times, it's impossible to beat her" - When Serena Williams disagreed with her dad's perception of she being the better player eventually

Speaking at the post-match press conference of the 2002 Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams was asked to comment on her father's prediction that she would eventually be the better player of the two.

Disagreeing with her father, the veteran said that sometimes during training she finds herself on the losing side. She also added that, at her best, it is impossible to beat Venus.

"No. I don't know. I just always believe the way Venus plays at times, it's impossible to beat her. Because sometimes, even in practice, I'm really fighting just to get the ball back. And I don't even think I'm a good enough partner for her because of the way she's playing against me," Serena said.

Serena Williams continued by saying that the match could have gone either way, and then Venus would be sitting as the champion. Alluding to that, she said that both of them are really close.

"But I don't know. I'm not going to say that I don't feel I'm -- but I think really, if I missed a shot in that match, things really could have swung either way, and she would have been sitting here as the champion. I just think we're so close right now -- okay, I lost my mind," she added.

