"You're gonna have to really battle to beat me" - 'Feisty' Sofia Kenin oozes confidence after taking down her first seed at French Open 2024

Sofia Kenin bettered Caroline Garcia at the latter's home court in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29. Unseeded, Kenin defeated 21st seed Garcia 6-3, 6-3 in less than 90 minutes.

She did it on the back of four break points, 26 winners, and by inducing 22 unforced errors from Garcia. In terms of the head-to-head', she maintained a clean sheet as it was her third win over the Frenchwoman in as many meetings.

Kenin, who's a former finalist at Roland Garros, stopped for a chat with Tennis Channel's Jon Wertheim before walking out of the tunnel after the match. During the chat, she expressed her confidence about being a tough competitor on the court.

"Fiesty, I mean, I don’t have the biggest serve or anything but if I’m on, I feel like I’m a tough player to beat and you’re gonna have to really battle to beat me," Sofia Kenin said.

The 25-year-old then acknowledged Garcia's serving prowess but noted that her movement canceled out the Frenchwoman's advantage with her agility.

"She [Caroline Garcia] has such a tough serve and I try to like do what I can with my serve, obviously, that’s important. Yeah, playing my game I think my movement is pretty damn good so super happy with it. I’m happy with the level that I’m playing. I’m super confident and that’s showing," Kenin added.

Sofia Kenin: "I’m always comfortable playing here"

In the aforementioned on-court interview at the 2024 French Open, Sofia Kenin affirmed her liking toward the courts at Stade Roland Garros. She also reflected on her comeback victory in the first round against Laura Siegemund.

"I’m always comfortable playing here but I had no idea what to expect. I just try to do what I could do from my end and you know in the first round, I was down 5-1, I could’ve easily not been in today’s round, so I was grateful and then coming out, do the best I can," Kenin said.

The American then mentioned enjoying her time in Paris despite her second-round opponent Caroline Garcia receiving more support at the home tournament.

"Of course, the fans are supporting her, which obviously is understandable but I’m happy I have a few fans calling my name here and there. It was a great atmosphere regardless, I enjoyed it," she added.

On Friday, May 31, Sofia Kenin is scheduled to face the winner of the second-round showdown between ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko and Clara Tauson.