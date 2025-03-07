"You're gonna see who's lying" - Gael Monfils, wife Elina Svitolina engage in an argument as couple point fingers at each other in playful scenes

Gael Monfils and his wife Elina Svitolina engaged in a fun off-court Q&A session, pointing fingers at each other in Indian Wells. The Frenchman tied the knot with Ukrainian in 2021 and have a daughter, Skai, who was born in October 2022.

The couple is currently in Indian Wells, where Gael Monfils will face Sebastian Korda in the second round on March 9 and Elina Svitolina will square off against Ashlyn Krueger tomorrow. The Frenchman won his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff while the Ukrainian received a bye to the second round because of being one of the seeded players.

Monfils and Svitolina were recently featured in a video shared on the BNP Paribas Open's official Instagram handle. When the couple was asked who between the two took longer to get ready, the Ukrainian was quick to call her husband out, claiming that he keeps everything for the last minute.

"He takes like 40 minutes to get up from the bed. Then you're like, last moment, let's go let's go," she said.

Monfils tried to cut his wife midway by saying that he takes less time to get ready, but she said:

"One minute dressing up but then preparation is like, forty minutes."

Both were in splits when Monfils claimed he generally wakes up before Svitolina. The Frenchman also called for the fans to check out his YouTube vlog and catch the liar.

"You're gonna see who's lying," Monfils said.

Gael Monfils once talked about choosing his wife Elina Svitolina and daughter Skai over a Grand Slam Major

Gael Monfils and Svitolina at Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Lyonnais - Ligue 1 Uber Eats - (Source: Getty)

Monfils made two major semi-finals at the 2016 US Open and 2008 French Open. He appeared in at least one ATP Tour singles final in 19 seasons from 2005 to 2023. After he beat Taylor Fritz in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open, the Frenchman shared that his goal has transitioned to prioritizing his family and not making it big at a Grand Slam.

"Win? No! To be honest with you, it's not even a dream to win the tournament. My dream is to be old and healthy! I tell you my dream is to have an unbelievable family! Tennis, it's cool! Of course, you want a gold dream, whatever. But my dream is out there." (via Tennis Letter X)

Gael Monfils' victory against Fritz in the Australian Open third round made him the oldest player to defeat a player in the top 5 in a Grand Slam in more than five decades.

