"You're a hater and you're unattractive inside"- When Serena Williams lost her cool with chair umpire following hindrance during US Open final

Serena Williams had an outburst during the 2011 US Open final and exchanged a few heated words with the chair umpire.

Williams was seeded 28th at the tournament and reached the final without dropping a single set. In the summit clash, she was up against ninth seed Samantha Stosur and was beaten 6-2, 6-3. Stosur thus became the first Australian woman to win the US Open since Margaret Court in 1973.

The match had a moment of high drama early during the second set. With the score 0-0, Williams was serving at 30-40 and hit a forehand towards the other side of the net. She shouted "come on" before Stosur got to the ball and was docked a point by chair umpire Eva Asderaki due to hindrance.

Williams was far from pleased with the decision and had a few words with Asderaki during a changeover. The American was heard telling the Greek chair umpire to look the other way if she ever saw her walk. Williams also called Asderaki a hater and someone who was unattractive from the inside.

"If you ever see me walking down the hall, look the other way, because you’re out of control. You’re out of control. You’re totally out of control. You’re a hater, and you’re unattractive inside. Who would do such a thing? And I never complain. Wow," Serena Williams said.

The 2011 US Open final ended up being Serena Williams' final defeat at the hands of Samantha Stosur. The American leads 8-3 in the head-to-head against the Aussie.

Serena Williams has a 6-4 win-loss record in US Open finals

Serena Williams during the last match of her career at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams competed in 10 US Open finals, winning six of them while losing in four.

The American's first appearance in the title clash of the hardcourt Major came in 1999 when she beat Martina Hingis to win her first Grand Slam singles title. Serena Williams lost to her sister Venus Williams in the 2001 final before defeating her the following year to win her second US Open crown.

The American claimed her third title in Flushing Meadows in 2008 by defeating Jelena Jankovic in the final. She reached four successive finals from 2011-2014, losing the first before winning the next three, with 2014 being her last title at the New York Major.

Williams' US Open final defeats came in 2001, 2011, 2018, and 2019. Her last appearance at the tournament came in 2022 where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

