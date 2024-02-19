Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has touched upon the differences between the lives of tennis and football WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends of sportsmen).

Riddle, who is a social media influencer, has been seeing Fritz since June 2020. She is often seen in the stand cheering Fritz on at different tournaments across the globe. Her most recent journey with him was to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2024.

Riddle believes that the very aspect of rigorous traveling is the key differentiator between the routine of a tennis WAG and that of a football WAG. She claimed the same in the latest episode of the Sportsish podcast, saying: (at 32:00)

"I think like, just the most unique part about it [tennis] as compared to other sports is just the travel aspect of it. And if you’re dating or married to a football player, you don’t go to all the away games like your life isn’t completely uprooted in the same way.

"If you want to be with a tennis player and you really want to have a strong relationship, you’re not home ever, you’re living in a suitcase basically. So I think that aspect is different."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle: "I like exploring how fans are different; a tennis crowd in Acapulco is so different than a tennis crowd in Tokyo"

Taylor Fritz with Japan Open 2022 men's singles trophy.

During the aforementioned episode of the Sportsish podcast, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle also talked about being captivated by the spectrum of fans she can reach by being attached to a global sport like tennis.

"I'm really fascinated by fan culture that's something that I’ve always kind of focused on in my content different than other content creators, who are with their partners don’t really do," Riddle said. (at 32:36)

Riddle understandably has gained social media followers from different continents, let alone countries, as her boyfriend Fritz's offshore adventures on the court have allowed her to explore varied cultures.

"I like fashion and exploring how fans are different based on the places that we go because a tennis crowd in Acapulco, Mexico, is so different than a tennis crowd in Tokyo, Japan," she added.

Taylor Fritz is currently competing in the United States of America itself. He is one step away from winning the Delray Beach Open 2024 as he defeated fellow American Marcus Giron 7-6(8), 6-2 in the semifinals.

He will take on Tommy Paul in the final. Paul went past Frances Tiafoe in his semifinal battle.