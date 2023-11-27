“You’re all hypocrites” “Won’t let Russians play but Israel is allowed??” – Tennis fans slam ITF over 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers draw

Tennis fans on the internet expressed their disapproval of the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) move to include Israel in the 2023 Davis Cup qualifiers draw while continuing to ban players from Russia from competing.

Russian players have been banned from participating in team events in tennis since March 1, 2022 in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Players from Russia's political ally Belarus are also barred. Notably, Russia won the 2021 Davis Cup title.

However, there were no restrictions that prohibited players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, from these two countries from playing in individual competitions.

No such measures have been adopted against players from Israel since the Israel-Palestinian war broke out. Israel recently made it to next year's Davis Cup tournament's qualifying round along with 23 other nations.

Tennis buffs have slammed ITF, Davis Cup's governing body, over dissimilarity in handling two countries heavily involved in similar conflicts.

"It’s wild that they just let Israel compete but say nah to Russia? Like where’s the logic," a fan wrote.

Another fan decried the tennis body's bigoted approach.

"All the calls from tennis organisations to ban the Russian athletes but nothing for the country committing genocide. you’re all hypocrites," they wrote.

A third fan sought an explanation from the ITF over the issue.

"@ITFTennis l need yall to define "invade" or explain the difference b/w war & war cuz maybe there's a valid reason why Russia is banned and not Israel or maybe we do separate athletes & governments but there r actually some Russian tennis players behind the Russo-Ukrainian war," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Daniil Medvedev: “I completely understand why we are not playing Davis Cup”

Earlier this yearr, Russia's top-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev discussed the ban on Russian players in team events and expressed his desire to represent his country.

“I would definitely prefer to play the United Cup. We would definitely be good favourites. But it is what it is, and I’m happy to be here in Adelaide playing in this tournament," he said during an interview at the Adelaide International 1 tournament.

Medvedev said that he understood why the ban was put in place and vowed to focus on the opportunities he would get at individual competitions.

“I completely understand why we are not playing Davis Cup or United Cup and team competitions where we would represent our country. Hopefully, I can play the individual events. I play what I can play," he added.

The Russian finished as a semifinalist in Adelaide, owing to a loss against eventual champion Novak Djokovic.