"You're lucky they felt pity and let you out early" - Boris Becker criticizing tennis players citing his time in prison irks fans

Tennis fans have expressed discontent against Boris Becker for his controversial remarks against players complaining by citing his time in prison.

Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in a UK jail for illegally hiding around £ 2.5 million of assets in a bankruptcy claim. However, the punishment was shortened to eight months, after which he was deported to his home nation last year.

The German recently criticized current players complaining about their pressure while on the tour. He opined such troubles are nothing compared to the hardships he encountered during his time behind bars.

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Becker stated he found it amusing when players complained about the pressure, lounge food, and training conditions.

"When I hear players complaining about the pressure they feel at one point, I laugh. When I hear players complain about the quality of the lounge food, I laugh. When I hear players complaining about training and the conditions on the pitches, I laugh. It means nothing compared to spending time in prison. On the first and last night you don't sleep for a second," Becker said.

In response, one user on X (formerly Twitter) reminded Becker that he went to prison for his illegal actions and that the German should find himself lucky to have got his imprisonment period shortened.

"He does realize he went to prison because of choices he made, right? Like... you did an illegal thing, Boris - that's why you were in prison. You're lucky they felt pity and let you out early," the user wrote.

Another fan questioned Becker on the logic behind comparing tennis with his time in prison.

"Lol but what does his time in prison have to do with tennis? Players aren't allowed to voice their concerns now?," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Boris Becker felt he "learned a hard lesson" during his time in prison

Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

Boris Becker stated that his time in prison taught him a hard, expensive, and painful lesson. In an interview with German TV station SAT.1, he acknowledged the whole experience as it helped him rediscover the person he used to be.

"I think I rediscovered the person I used to be. I learned a hard lesson. A very expensive one. A very painful one. But the whole thing has something important and good for me learned. And some things happen for a good reason," Boris Becker stated.

The 55-year-old also talked about how his identity was defined by a number instead of a name in prison.

"You are nobody in prison. You are just a number. Mine was A2923EV. I wasn't called Boris. I was a number,"

The six-time Grand Slam champion is currently serving as Holger Rune's coach. Rune last played against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals. He earned a walkover after his opponent retired due to a medical reason in the Green Group encounter on Tuesday, November 14.