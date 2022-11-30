"You're never right as a mom"- Serena Williams speaks on struggles of motherhood

Serena Williams prides herself on being a hands-on mother to her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, and often talks about her in interviews. She has, in fact, played limited tennis professionally since becoming a mother in 2017.

In an interview with The Business of Feelings podcast, which is part of Selena Gomez's mental wellness company Womdermind, the American revealed that motherhood is her greatest challenge as she is never right. She spoke about second-guessing herself while raising her daughter and is often riddled with doubts.

"You're never right as a mom. You're always second-guessing yourself and you're always like 'I don't know if that is right and you know, twenty years down the road, you know,' but it's always just like 'I don't know what if I did this wrong' and you're kinda second-guessing yourself," she said.

She also emphasized teaching Olympia about God and the Bible as these topics are important to her.

"But I think that the most important thing is teaching her about God and teaching her about the Bible, which is so important to me. So I know that that's the best thing for her and as long as I root that, everything will fall into place and that's all I can say do about it," added Williams.

"I'm actually super excited about, but at the same time, it's mixed emotions" - Serena Williams on life after retirement

Serena Williams pictured during her match against Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams 'evolved' away from her professional tennis career at the end of the 2022 US Open in New York. She won 23 Grand Slams in her time, along with numerous other accolades.

In the same interview, the American revealed that she was excited about her retirement and looked forward to living without a routine.

"My whole life that I can remember I've been getting up and training, or training mentally, for a goal, and so I think that day [when I retire] will be weird, but I also will be extremely excited, because my whole life, I've woken up and had to train for a goal or something, and this is the first day I won't even have to think about it ever," Serena Williams said.

"It's something that I'm actually super excited about, but at the same time, it's mixed emotions. Like, I literally can't wait, I am so excited. I'm a Disney lover, and you know that Rapunzel song 'When Will My Life Begin'?" she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes