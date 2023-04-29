"You're not sorry, you just don't want to be cancelled" - Tennis fans react to Eugenie Bouchard's apology over Maria Sharapova dig

Eugenie Bouchard recently deleted a post containing her contentious remarks about Maria Sharapova, sparking outrage among tennis fans on the internet.

Bouchard defeated Sharapova in Madrid back in 2017 in what was the latter's second tournament since her doping suspension. The Canadian also recently beat Dayana Yastremska, who was recently under surveillance by the World Anti-Doping Agency for detecting a banned substance in her urine sample, in the first round of the ongoing Madrid Open.

After her win against the Ukrainian, Bouchard took to social media to seemingly take a dig at Sharapova with her tweet recalling their 2017 clash.

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid,” Bouchard tweeted after her win over Yastremska.

The remarks received widespread criticism, forcing Bouchard to take down the post. This was followed by an immediate apology tweet from the Canadian.

"I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court," her tweet read.

Tennis fans continued to voice their opinion on the matter, with a section of them claiming that Bouchard's apology was not sincere and that she was just doing it to avoid any legal repurcussions.

"You're not sorry, you just don't want to be cancelled. Bye," a fan wrote.

Another fan opined that Bouchard's initial remarks were "aggressive" and "premeditated."

"Didn’t mean to cause any harm”? Cough cough, BS! The wording of the tweet was 100% aggressive in nature, and clearly premeditated," their tweet read.

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

Eugenie Bouchard labeled Maria Sharapova a "cheater" following latter's return from doping suspension in 2017

Eugenie Bouchard labeled Maria Sharapova a "cheater" following the latter's return to the tour after a 15-month doping suspension back in 2017.

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow, which drew a hefty ban of 2 years. The ban was later reduced to 15 months.

Reacting to the doping scandal, Bouchard opined that Maria Sharapova is a "cheater" and that she should be banned from playing tennis.

"I don’t think that’s right. She's a cheater," Eugenie Bouchard told TRT World. "So, to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true."

Bouchard squared off against Sharapova at the 2017 Madrid Open just days after the former's harsh remarks. Bouchard won 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 against the Russian to advance to the third round.

