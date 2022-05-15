"You're trying to get a controversy out of me, which you're not going to get"- Alexander Zverev when asked if he'd be friends with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev was denied a third appearance in the final of the Rome Masters after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday. This was their third meeting of the ongoing claycourt season and the 12th overall.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



outlasts Zverev in three sets to reach his maiden Rome final - his fifth at Masters 1000 level - at Rivalry dominance: REAFFIRMED @steftsitsipas outlasts Zverev in three sets to reach his maiden Rome final - his fifth at Masters 1000 level - at #IBI22 Rivalry dominance: REAFFIRMED 🇬🇷@steftsitsipas outlasts Zverev in three sets to reach his maiden Rome final - his fifth at Masters 1000 level - at #IBI22! https://t.co/u4BVpYBUwQ

Tsitsipas and Zverev have had one of the most riveting rivalries of the past few years. With the German coming on the losing side in eight of his encounters, his off-court ties with the Greek have often been the subject of speculation.

During his post-match press-conference on Saturday, Zverev was asked whether he wanted to be friends with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Perceiving the question as an attempt at brewing controversy, the 25-year-old asserted that their relationship has been cordial since their collective representation for 'Team Europe' at the Laver Cup. He further revealed that he wished Tsitsipas luck in Sunday's final.

"You're trying to get a controversy out of me, which you're not going to get," Zverev remarked. "I think my relationship with Stefanos has been quite good over the last I would say two years, three years since we played Laver Cup together. I don't have any problems with him. I wished him the best of luck for tomorrow's final. But we are competitors, so at the end of the day when we're going on court we're trying to win. But I don't have any issues with him."

He proceeded to assess his semifinal loss. After eking out a grueling first set, Zverev squandered his service game in the second game of the second set. Tsitsipas went on to hold his serve for the rest of the match to claim his maiden final berth in Rome.

The World No. 3 reckoned that the early service break in the second set changed the course of the match. Having made the final in the Spanish capital last week, Zverev revealed that he felt the fatigue of playing continuous matches across Madrid and Rome.

"I think I gave away the break too early in the second set," Zverev said. "I think since then he started playing much better. I think my level went down a little bit. I returned much worse, I think, the next two sets than I did in the first set. But also, I mean, I got a little bit tired, to be honest. I played the final Madrid. Played long matches here. I mean, I'm not a machine. I'm a human being. This is normal."

Next stop for Alexander Zverev: Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev at the 2021 French Open

Alexander Zverev will now head to the 2022 Roland Garros. The German has had a remarkable season on the red dirt thus far, having made at least the semifinals in Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, with one final in Rome. He will be hoping to carry the momentum to Roland Garros, which begins on May 22.

Alexander Zverev navigated a run to the semifinals at the French Open last year, but lost to familiar foe Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller. He is projected to be the third seed at the tournament later this month for the first time since the 2018 edition.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan