"You’re trying to get me roasted” - Taylor Fritz refuses to weigh in on Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz debate out of fear of being 'destroyed’

Taylor Fritz was recently asked to weigh in on the comparison between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. However, the American refused to share his thoughts on the matter for fear of being ‘destroyed’ by the duo's fan bases.

Ad

Sinner and Alcaraz are undeniably the two biggest names on the ATP Tour at the minute. Between the two of them, the duo have won eight of the last nine Grand Slams and they currently hold the top two spots on the world ranking list.

As the US Open kicks off, Taylor Fritz was asked by media to predict which player between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz would go on to have a more dominant career. The Wimbledon semifinalist side-stepped the question, saying,

Ad

Trending

“You're trying to get me absolutely roasted by one of their fan bases. You don't win. You can't win with this answer. I really don't know. It's impossible, impossible to say. I think Jannik and his results have been more consistent, but I think the high end of Carlos is, like, probably the highest level that you're going to see when Carlos is on. So don't make me get just destroyed by one of their fan [bases], I'm good!”

Ad

Previously, at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Fritz admitted that while both Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are incredible players, he personally finds it more challenging to go up against the Spaniard.

Taylor Fritz highlights how Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz make him a better player

Fritz at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

While Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently dominate the ATP Tour, Taylor Fritz is one of the handful of players looking to challenge their duopoly. Over the past couple of years, the American star has faced both the players multiple times.

Ad

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, he lost out to Alcaraz after a close fight in the semifinals. After the match, he reflected on how the Italian and Spaniard make him a better player, telling media,

“Every time I play these guys, I learn a lot about what I need to do to improve and get better. Moving ahead, I just want to keep working on the things that are going to get me better, that are going to help me compete with these guys because at the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to win a slam. I think I'm going to have to at some point beat these guys to do it. It's obviously a tough ask.”

Taylor Fritz is currently in action at the US Open. The World No.4 took down compatriot Emilio Nava for his opening round match on Sunday and will return to action on Wednesday, August 27 as he continues his hunt for his maiden Grand Slam triumph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More