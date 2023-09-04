“You’re wearing confetti; Carlos Alcaraz looked better” – Coco Gauff trash-talks compatriot Frances Tiafoe after both reach quarterfinals of US Open

Coco Gauff recently 'dissed' compatriot Frances Tiafoe over his outfit at the US Open. Gauff reached the quarterfinals in New York after downing former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Sunday, September 3. The American will next face the winner of the Iga Swiatek-Jelena Ostapenko fourth-round clash.

During her post-match conference on Sunday, Gauff was happy about her fellow Americans making a deep run into the US Open with Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys still in contention.

"It's really great. I mean, I was so happy. Obviously I know Tommy [Paul] really well, too. But I was really happy for Ben's win. Especially they played each other in Australia, so it's nice to just see the competitiveness between the countrymen and us all doing well," she said.

Interestingly, Frances and Shelton will face each other on Monday for a place in the semifinal. Excited for the outcome, Gauff said:

"With Ben and Frances winning guarantees a person in the semi. With Jess and Maddie playing, it guarantees a person in the quarters. It's just really exciting tennis for America. I hope that the fans are excited, are as happy with it."

The 19-year-old also shared a conversation she had with Frances and Shelton following her win over Wozniacki.

"After my match, Ben and Frances were in the cool-down area, or warm-up, I don't know, area, and it was really just cool to see us all there. Obviously the conversation, they already started the trash talk. I'm indifferent who wins, but I did say that Frances is a little bit upset because I said Ben had the better outfit than him," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff further burst into laughter saying:

"Yeah, because Frances told me at French Open that he had something crazy planned for US Open and I was like... you're wearing confetti. I said Carlos [Alcaraz] looked better. He's going to hate this. Love you, Frances."

Coco Gauff feels she can learn from Carlos Alcaraz to smile in pressure situations

Coco Gauff talks to the media.

During a press conference at the US Open, Coco Gauff was appreciative of Carlos Alcaraz's positive attitude while playing on the court under extreme pressure. She recalled the Spaniard's match against Hubert Hurkacz at the Cincinnati Open in August this year and said:

"Carlos in Cincinnati, he was losing a set every match pretty much and he wasn't playing his best, that was clear. The way that he was still smiling against Hubert Hurkacz and he was down a set and a break or something like that, he was down crazy or down match points. He was still smiling."

The WTA No. 6 further expressed her desire to be like Alcaraz in dealing with stress and expectations.

"I was, like, if he can smile, he's No. 1 in the world and he has all this pressure, he's supposed to beat Hubi on paper, then I can do it in situations maybe where, most of the time now I'm not the underdog," Coco Gauff added.

Alcaraz is set to face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday, September 4.