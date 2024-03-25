"You're welcome" - Caroline Wozniacki hilariously banters with Hubert Hurkacz after Pole thanks her for letting him play on courts named after her

Caroline Wozniacki recently engaged in a hilarious banter with Hubert Hurkacz after he thanked her for letting him practice on courts named after her.

Hurkacz is currently in Florida competing at the 2024 Miami Open. He kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. The Pole secured a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 victory over Alexander Shevchenko to advance to the third round, where he will face home favorite Sebastian Korda.

Meanwhile, 2017 finalist Wozniacki made a return to the Miami Open for the first time since 2019, earning a wild-card entry into the main draw. She cruised through the first round with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Clara Burel. Unfortunately, her journey in Miami came to an end in the second round as she was defeated 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 by Anhelina Kalinina in a closely contested match.

Recently, Hubert Hurkacz was at the Fisher Island Club in Miami, Florida, for some practice sessions. He took to Instagram to share a photo of a plaque outside the tennis courts which read "Caroline Wozniacki Courts."

The World No. 9 humorously thanked Wozniacki for allowing him to practice there. The Fisher Island Club had honored Wozniacki in 2018 by naming the tennis courts after her, as she has owned a penthouse at the club since 2014.

"Thanks @carowozniacki for letting me hit 😄 🙏 ," Hurkacz captioned his Instagram story.

Hubert Hurkacz's Instagram story

In response to Hurkacz's gratitude, Caroline Wozniacki also took to social media to share his post and expressed her appreciation for his thanks.

"😂 😂 You're welcome 😄 💪🏻 ," Wozniacki captioned her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story

Hubert Hurkacz's best result of the season came at the 2024 Open 13 Provence 2024

Hurkacz at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Hubert Hurkacz's best performance of the season came at the 2024 Open 13 Provence. He was the defending champion, having won the title last year by defeating Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 7-6 in the final.

The World No. 9's campaign in this year's tournament began on a strong note as he secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Alexander Shevchenko in the opening match. He then continued his winning streak by defeating Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Despite his impressive run, Hubert Hurkacz's title defense was cut short in the semifinals by eventual champion, Ugo Humbert, who defeated him in straight sets.