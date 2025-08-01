  • home icon
"You do realize I don't play tennis, right? - Taylor Townsend's coach John Williams reveals how American navigated her career during her pregnancy

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:36 GMT
Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend's coach John Williams reveals how American navigated her tennis career during her pregnancy. Credit: Getty and John Williams/Instagram

On Thursday, July 31, American tennis star Taylor Townsend's coach, John Williams, recalled how the relationship between the two started. He also expressed gratitude for Townsend's trust.

In an interview with Coach Unboxed, Williams explained how Townsend handpicked him despite not being a traditional tennis coach. Williams said in the clip shared on Instagram:

"She’s like no, I want you to be my tennis coach. And I said, you do realize I don’t play tennis, right? She said yeah, that’s why I want you to coach me, because the things that you’ve taught me, the questions you’ve asked me ... nobody’s ever done those things before."
Williams recalled how Townsend finds him the best to help her return to the tennis court after pregnancy. Townsend, 28, gave birth to her son Adyn in 2021.

"And she said that perspective is going to allow me to get back to the top of my game, and be better hopefully than I was before, because that’s my goal. I want to be better post pregnancy than I was. And fast forward, here we are," Williams added.
Shortly after the above video was posted, Townsend reshared it on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Hearing you tell this story is 🙌🏾👌🏽"
Taylor Townsend&#039;s Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)
Taylor Townsend's Instagram story (@tay_taytownsend)

Taylor Townsend's coach, John Williams, is from Hempstead, New York. He's a performance coach with over 25 years of experience in athletic development, mental conditioning, and injury prevention.

John Williams started as Taylor Townsend's strength and conditioning coach

John Williams and Taylor Townsend reportedly began working together in 2015. Williams was her strength and conditioning coach before evolving into her mental and performance coach. Since May 2020, he has served as her official coach, according to Townsend's WTA profile.

Earlier in June, during an interview with Newsweek, Williams emphasized that nothing happens because of luck; it is individuals' determination that brings them glory.

"The only thing that has a significant impact is the degree of self-belief and self-actualization," he said. " So knowing that you were capable of doing it once, it didn't happen by luck, it happened by skill and execution of your process. Just remember that."

Apart from coaching Taylor Townsend, John Williams founded Elevate With John, a training organization focused on mindset and physical conditioning. He also co-founded Axon Sport Performance and developed the i‑Myo Pro EMS device, which several elite athletes use.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Samya Majumdar
