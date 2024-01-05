Jelena Ostapenko lashed out at chair umpire Julie Kjendlie during her Brisbane International quarterfinal defeat to Victoria Azarenka.

The match was evenly posed with both players taking a set each, when tensions rose in the decider. With Azarenka taking a 5-4 lead in the final set, Ostapenko couldn't contain her emotions and argued with the umpire in frustration disputing a double-bounce decision.

"You make so much mistake. With three bounce. I never want you on my match again. You will never be on my match. You will never be on my match. I don't want you on my matches. You ruin my match," she was heard saying.

Ostapenko also blamed Kjendlie for her 2019 Linz Open final defeat, suggesting that the match official played a role in that result.

"Final in Linz I will never forget. Never," she added.

Coco Gauff defeated Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to win the 2019 Linz Open title. It was the American's first WTA tour title, making her the youngest WTA singles titlist since Nicole Vaidiaova in 2004.

Over the years, Ostapenko has never been shy to voice her opinions. Last year, she said the fans at the Miami Open crowd were being disrespectful by cheering loudly for her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In Rome last season, she expressed her frustration against a call as she thought a ball from Daria Kasatkina landed out. Chair umpire Marija Cicak disagreed with her and even pointed to the mark to prove his point, but the Latvian barely acknowledged it. She was later heard stating that Cicak would never take charge of her match ever again.

Victoria Azarenka beats Jelena Ostapenko, faces either Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals

Victoria Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion.

Victoria Azarenka's quest for a third title in Brisbane continues following her quarterfinal defeat of Jelena Ostapenko.

The 34-year-old served 16 aces (to her rival's two) and registered just 20, almost half of Ostapenko's total, en route to the 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win in two-and-a-half hours.

After the win, Azarenka stated that she was well-prepared to face Ostapenko and expressed satisfaction at progressing to the next round.

"With Jelena, sometimes you just have to put on a helmet and try to stay in there. She's an incredible player and a Grand Slam champion, and she's proved many times she can beat anybody on any given day. The quality of tennis was incredible so to be able to go through, I'm very proud," she said.

Azarenka will next face either reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or Russia's Daria Kasatkina. The two of them are set to clash in the quarterfinals on Friday, January 5.