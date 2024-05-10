"You should have seen his face" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker on American looking like he 'just got in a fight' after laser treatment

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker praised her husband for recording an episode for his podcast immediately after getting a laser treatment. The American spoke about the treatment in detail during the episode.

In a recent episode of his podcast 'Served with Andy Roddick', the American, whose face was visibly red, revealed that he had dealt with various kinds of skin cancers after he stopped playing and also mentioned that he had a squamous cell tumor taken out of his lips a few years ago.

"So I’m goind to kind of do a general PSA right now, might be kind of boring for some of you, but I think it needs to be said. So I spent all morning I’ve dealt with kind of various types of skin cancers since I stopped playing, had a squamous cell tumor taken out of my lip, probably like five or six years ago. I haven’t ever talked about it."

He talked about how he had got a laser treatment right before recording the podcast, as the reason behind his red face. The 41-year-old said that he won't curse his look as there was nothing wrong with his health and that he was fine.

"This morning we went into this face laser thing, that’s why for those of you watching on YouTube, it looks like I got in a fight. It stinks, I think I’m gonna be a general, kind of like, hatchet job for the rest of my life. Won’t go into the woe is me part of it because nothing is wrong everything is good."

Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker shared the clip on her Instagram story, where she said that though he was okay health-wise, his face was not in a great condition after he recorded the episode.

"He's A-ok, but friendly reminder! You should've seen his face a few hours after this was filmed- he got a laser treatment thing on Monday right before he recorded this and wow," Decker said.

Decker's Instagram Story

"The problem won’t present itself when the kid is eight, but it might present itself when that kid is grown and is 38" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick

In the same episode, Andy Roddick talked about the importance of applying sunscreen and urged parents, especially those whose kids were tennis players, to apply it on their children.

He said that the problems may not show themselves now but may arise later when the kid grows up.

"Use sunscreen, put sunscreen on your kids especially if they are tennis players, you know. The problem won’t present itself when the kid is eight, but it might present itself when that kid is grown and is 38."

Andy Roddick retired from tennis in 2012 and works as a pundit and commentator now.