"You shouldn’t be saying that" - Aryna Sabalenka in splits after "cursing" interaction with little kid at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka had a hilarious story to share after kicking off her 2025 Wimbledon campaign on Monday, June 30. Following her first-round win, she revealed that she jokingly scolded a young fan for using curse words during the match, leaving everyone amused.

Sabalenka came into Wimbledon after a tough loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open final, but she seems to have moved on quickly. She looked sharp in her opener, defeating Canada’s Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5. While the first set was a breeze, she had to dig a little deeper in the second, but eventually got the job done.

After the win, the World No. 1 had a brief exchange with a kid in the stands. When asked about it during her press duties, she laughed and explained that the child let out a few not-so-appropriate words, and she playfully told him not to say that.

“There was a kid who was talking to you after the match. You said he shouldn’t say something?” a journalist asked.

“Oh, he was talking Portuguese, Brazilian,” Aryna Sabalenka said. “Little cursing stuff. I believe because the video of me cursing in practice went viral in Brazil. He said it and I replied and was like, ‘Oh woah, you shouldn’t be saying that.”

The moment Sabalenka referred to might tie back to a viral clip from the build-up to Wimbledon in Brazil, where she was caught swearing during a practice session. The video made the rounds on social media.

Aryna Sabalenka set to face Marie Bouzkova in Wimbledon 2025 2R

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka is set to face off against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The two have crossed paths three times before on the WTA Tour, with the Belarusian leading their head-to-head 2-1.

Sabalenka will aim to bring her A-game and wrap things up quickly. She has openly admitted she isn’t a fan of long matches, and definitely not in favor of best-of-five sets in women’s tennis.

"I'm not ready to play 5 sets. I think it’s too much on the woman's body. We are not ready for this amount of tennis. I think it would increase the amount of injuries. So this isn’t something I would consider," the Belarusian told the press at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka’s match against Bouzkova is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2. The winner will face either Emma Raducanu or Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

