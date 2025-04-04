"You cannot tell me this one sided obsession isn't weird" - Fans call out Danielle Collins for "friend" remark about Iga Swiatek

American tennis player Danielle Collins has seemingly had controversies with Iga Swiatek in the past. However, during her Charleston Open campaign, Collins named Swiatek as an ideal player for speed and movement on the court, referring to her as a "friend." The comments later garnered a wave of reactions from the fans.

The first incident between the two took place during their quarterfinals match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match ended prematurely, as Collins had to retire due to an abdominal injury. During the post-match handshake, the American gave Pole an earful, calling her "insincere". Swiatek was visibly shocked by the accusation.

The second instance occurred during the 2025 United Cup 2025 final, where Team USA faced Team Poland, with Collins and Swiatek representing their respective teams. While all players exchanged handshakes before the match, Collins barely acknowledged the five-time Major champion.

Furthermore, the American set her reaction while shaking Swiatek's hand as her Instagram profile picture and shared a few stories about it. Swiatek, meanwhile, didn't speak on the matter later.

In a recent video session during the Charleston Open, several players, including Emma Navarro, Madison Keys, and Danielle Collins, shared their ideal player combinations in terms of forehand, backhand, and speed. When asked about speed, Collins named the Pole, referring to her as "friend."

Several fans reacted to this update, with one calling Collins "obsessed" with Swiatek. They wrote:

"You cannot tell me this one sided obsession isn’t weird. Even if you like Danielle, you have to admit it’s odd. Bro it’s been MONTHS."

Expand Tweet

"Not sure what she’s getting at but the best part is Iga not giving her anything at all," another wrote.

"What's wrong with her,still indulged in her own drama," one said.

A fan recalled Collins and Swiatek's Paris Olympics controversy and wrote:

"My friend Iga". Danielle "Insincere" Collins is back! 🤣, " they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"iga is really living in her head," a fan chimed in.

"Is this woman ever going to grow up 😭," a fan said.

Collins is steadily progressing in her Charleston Open campaign.

Danielle Collins has reached the Charleston Open QF and will face Jessica Pegula

Danielle Collins at Credit One Charleston Open - Image Source: Getty

Danielle Collins has had a decent run at the WTA 500 event so far. She started her campaign with an easy 6-3, 6-1 triumph over compatriot Robin Montgomery, followed by a 7-5, 6-3 win over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Collins's next challenge is her compatriot and 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula. The duo has faced off five times on tour, with Pegula winning all of them.

Whoever prevails will face either Zheng Qinwen or Ekaterina Alexandriva in the semifinals.

