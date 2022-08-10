"You all didn't tell me Serena Williams acted too?" - Alexis Ohanian after watching an old clip from a TV series

Judging by Alexis Ohanian's reaction after watching his wife Serena Williams in a clip from the American TV show 'The Game', it seems like he was unaware of the tennis icon's acting skills or the fact that she had worked as an actor in the past.

Williams appeared on one of the episodes in 2008. Sharing the clip, Ohanian expressed his astonishment as he found out about yet another talent of Williams: acting.

"Hey, #RenasArmy You all didn't tell me she acted, too?" Ohanian tweeted.

Williams forayed into the entertainment industry in the 2000s. Whether it was giving voice-overs to 'The Simpsons' and 'Higglytown Heroes', or making cameo appearances in TV series like 'The Division' and 'My Wife and Kids', the 40-year-old did it all.

On Tuesday, Williams, one of the greatest and most decorated players in the history of tennis, announced that she will retire from the sport, likely after the upcoming US Open.

Turning professional in 1995, the American is today at the top of the list of Grand Slam holders (men and women) in the Open Era with 23 titles. Additionally, she has won 14 Majors in the doubles category, all with her sister Venus. Serena won 73 titles in singles competition and has also secured four Olympic gold medals.

"I learned the lessons from Venus’ losses" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams (R)

In her exclusive with Vogue magazine, Serena Williams mentioned as many factors that shaped her career as she could. Although hanging up her racquet has been one of the most emotional and heavy-hearted decisions she has ever had to make, Williams looks forward to the next phase of life.

39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)

73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles

4 Olympic gold medals

319 weeks ranked No. 1 Serena Williams’ resume is unlike any other39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles4 Olympic gold medals319 weeks ranked No. 1 Serena Williams’ resume is unlike any other 🏆▪️ 39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)▪️ 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles▪️ 4 Olympic gold medals▪️ 319 weeks ranked No. 1 https://t.co/GyaI7i14re

She expressed gratitude towards her older sister Venus Williams, whom she credited for all her success, adding that she was able to learn from her losses on the tour before embarking on her pro tennis journey.

"I was so sad when I didn’t get all the early opportunities that Venus got, but that helped me," Williams said. "I followed her around the world and watched her. When she lost, I understood why, and I made sure I wouldn’t lose the same way. That’s how I started to move so fast up the rankings, because I learned the lessons from Venus’s losses instead of the hard way, from my own. If I hadn’t been in Venus’s shadow, I would never be who I am."

