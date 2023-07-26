"You are all in our thoughts" - Billie Jean King sends heartfelt message to LeBron James's son Bronny James following his cardiac arrest

Legendary tennis player and activist Billie Jean King recently sent her support and prayers to Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, who suffered a cardiac arrest at a USC basketball practice on Monday, July 24.

Bronny James is an 18-year-old freshman who plays for the USC basketball team. He is one of the top recruits in the country and has been widely praised for his skills and potential. He is also the eldest son of LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

According to a statement from a family spokesperson, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a practice session with his teammates at USC. He was immediately treated by the medical staff and taken to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition.

The cause of the cardiac arrest is not yet known.

Sports Illustrated shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday, July 25.

“Yesterday during practice, USC freshman Bronny James collapsed and had a cardiac arrest. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU,” the tweet read.

The news of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest has shocked and saddened many people in the basketball world and beyond. Many celebrities, athletes, and fans have sent their prayers and support to him and his family on social media.

One of them was Billie Jean King, who shared a tweet from Sports Illustrated on Tuesday that reported on Bronny’s condition.

“Sending our support and prayers to Bronny James and the entire James family following Bronny’s cardiac arrest. You are all in our thoughts,” King wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss among the most powerful LGBTQ personalities in American sports, according to Outsports' Power 100 list

Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss in Wimbledon 2019

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss were recently recognized on Outsports' Power 100 list for their significant impact as influential LGBTQ figures in American sports.

In 1981, King bravely became one of the first prominent female athletes to openly identify as gay, and later, she met Kloss after her divorce from Larry King. Their relationship spanned four decades before they chose to privately marry in 2018.

Outsports, a sports news website focused on covering LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in both amateur and professional sports, honored Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss as the most powerful and influential LGBTQ individuals in American sports.

King expressed her gratitude on social media for this acknowledgment on June 27.

"@ilanakloss and I are humbled to be named to @outsports' "Power 100" list," King tweeted.