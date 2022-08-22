"You two are too much"- Chris Evert, Jessica Pegula & others react to Belinda Bencic & Donna Vekic mimicking men's & women's post-match handshakes

Chris Evert, Jessica Pegula, and other former and current tennis players reacted to a hilarious video of Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic mimicking the post-match handshakes between men and women.

The two are currently in New York, training ahead of the US Open and made a short but funny video on the difference between post-match handshakes of male and female tennis players.

In the 11-second video, Bencic and Vekic can be seen doing the men's handshake and bursting into laughter before doing the relatively cold women's handshake.

A number of tennis players reacted to the video, with 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert loving the comparison.

"You two are TOO much."

Chris Evert was not the only tennis figure to respond to the video, as Jessica Pegula called the video 'spot on' while adding that they could have been a bit more touchy during the men's handshake.

"Spot on - although I think the mens handshake you still could of been more touchy feely," the World No. 8 wrote"

Pegula's doubles partner Coco Gauff also echoed the former's view, saying:

"Hahahhaha I think the men one you could get even closer. This is hilarious."

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also gave her two cents on the video, saying:

"Exactly! Including Belinda doing this in the past."

Many others like Alexander Zverev, Daniela Hantuchova, Marketa Vondrousova and Daria Saville reacted to the video with laughing emojis as well.

Several players reacted to the video with laughing emojis

How have Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic fared this season?

Belinda Bencic has won 31 out of 46 matches so far this season, winning the Charleston Open by beating Ons Jabeur in the final of the competition.

She reached the final of the Bett1open in Berlin, where she lost to the Tunisian again but had to retire due to an injury. After losing in the opening round of Wimbledon, the Swiss reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before losing to eventual runner-up Beatriz Haddad Maia.

She then suffered an opening-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati at the hands of Sorana Cirstea.

Vekic has endured a disappointing season so far, winning only five out of 13 matches so far. The Croat's best run in a tournament came at the Birmingham Classic, where she reached the quarterfinals following wins over Coco Vandeweghe and Caty McNally before losing to Sorana Cirstea.

After losing to Jessica Pegula in the opening round of Wimbledon, Vekic reached the last 16 of the Citi Open and lost to Wang Xiyu. The 26-year-old qualified for the main draw at the Canadian Open but was thrashed by eventual champion Simona Halep in the first round.

Bencic and Vekic are both scheduled to play at the US Open and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the tournament.

