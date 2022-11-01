"You’ve got to hold on to what’s made you who you are" - Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal's competitive return at Paris Masters weeks after becoming a father

Former World No. 1 Mats Wilander recently weighed in on Rafael Nadal’s participation at the ongoing Paris Masters, weeks after becoming a father.

Incidentally, the Spaniard is yet to win a title at the event. Speaking to Eurosport about Rafael Nadal’s unusual showings at the Paris Masters, seven-time Slam champion Wilander observed that the Spaniard usually participates in the tournament to challenge himself and understand his chances at the ATP Finals, which follows the event in Paris.

"Over the years, he hasn’t always made the Masters at the Paris Bercy. Obviously, sometimes it has to be with injuries. I think the reason why he comes is (because) literally you have to play matches and you might even get a little bit bored just practicing, and you need a challenge," he said, "I don’t think a challenge for him is necessarily to go and win an indoor tournament, but to get a couple of matches hopefully, and then make a decision whether he goes to play in the ATP Finals. That’s usually how it goes.''

The Swede further suggested that although Rafael Nadal will likely contest the ATP Finals, having won two Slams this year – the Australian Open and the French Open, his new role as a father may affect his future decisions. Wilander, however, stated that Rafael Nadal was known for his competitiveness and reemphasized that the 22-time Grand Slam champion prioritized more on competing rather than the outcome of his matches.

"Having won two Majors, you would think he wants to (play the ATP Finals). But not really sure where he is at. Obviously, having become a father, (the) perspectives are slightly different,” he noted, adding, “But at the same time, you’ve got to hold on to what’s made you who you are and what makes you feel good. And for him it’s playing matches and competing – winning or losing."

Rafael Nadal, who is set to make his ninth appearance at the tournament, hasn’t had the luck to clinch the trophy in any of his outings. The Spaniard’s best result at the Paris Masters came 15 years ago in 2007, when he was the runner-up against Argentine David Nalbandian. The World No. 2 has otherwise obtained numerous semifinal finishes (2009, 2013, 2019, 2020), but has also been forced to withdraw from the tournament multiple times.

Rafael Nadal's path to the title at the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal at the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal will participate at the Paris Masters for the first time since his 2020 semifinal loss to Alexander Zverev. In pursuit of his first Masters title in the French capital, the 14-time French Open champion will face the winner of Roberto Bautista Agut and Tommy Paul in his opening match, having received a bye in the Round of 64.

The likely obstacles of Denis Shapovalov/ Pablo Carreno Busta, Borna Coric/ Stefanos Tsitsipas and a potential semifinal against six-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic lie ahead for the second seed in the bottom half of the draw. Should he succeed, he will likely face either Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Nadal will hope to make deep runs in Paris and Turin to have a chance at scoring the year-end ATP World No. 1 for the sixth time in his career.

