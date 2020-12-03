Following a record-breaking year on tour, Rafael Nadal has been honored by the Madrid government with the 'Grand Cross of the Order of the Second of May', the highest distinction given by the region.

Nadal received the award in a ceremony on Thursday. While accepting the honor, the Spaniard expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the community and also acknowledged the victims of the 'terrible pandemic' this year.

Convinced that Spain will get ahead in the most difficult circumstances: Rafael Nadal on pandemic-stricken 2020

Diaz Ayuso, the President of the Community of Madrid, was the one who presented the award to Rafael Nadal. After posing with the cross and the red band, the 34-year-old gave an optimistic take on Spain's recovery from the pandemic, particularly stressing on the lives lost in Madrid.

"I want to remember first of all the victims of this terrible pandemic that we are experiencing and all their families," Nadal said. "I think it affects all of us, in one way or another, but especially those who have lost a loved one. Thanks to all the health personnel, especially in Madrid, a community that was badly hit in the first wave. And thanks also to the State security forces and bodies. I am convinced that Spain will do what it always knew how to do, to get ahead in the toughest and most difficult circumstances. This time it will not be an exception."

It has been a special year for Rafael Nadal, despite the severity of the global health crisis. The World No. 2 lifted a historic 13th French Open trophy last month, in the process equaling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

In 2020 Rafael Nadal also broke Jimmy Connors' long-standing record for most consecutive weeks spent in the top 10 of the world rankings. He then punctuated a season of records by registering his 1000th career match win on tour, becoming only the fourth man in the Open Era to do so.

The 34-year-old sounded grateful and humble as always while receiving the much-deserved award, and acknowledged the Community of Madrid for its contribution towards Spanish sport.

"Thank you for this recognition, it is an honor," Rafael Nadal went on. "I want to thank and share this distinction with the citizens of the Madrid Community, a place that I feel very close to and where I receive a special affection and I have enjoyed unforgettable moments both professionally and personally, and that always supports all sport, in a golden age. We all owe a lot to this Community. We all owe a lot because it has always been with us."

"I hope that what we are experiencing now will be remembered and we will soon be able to share and enjoy the things that make us happy in the way we were used to," he added. "Let this end as soon as possible. You have made this day unforgettable for me."