"You’ve seen me hold trophy after trophy in my career, but this one was extra special" - Serena Williams reflects on 2020 ASB Classic win in latest social media post

Serena Williams on Wednesday took to social media to reflect on her title-winning run at the 2020 ASB Classic, Auckland—where she won her 73rd and latest career title.

The 23-time Major champion said while she has lifted several Grand Slam and WTA Tour-level trophies—including the likes of the iconic Venus Rosewater dish—the Auckland win holds special significance for her as it was her first triumph since becoming a mother.

In an Instagram post, Williams said it was the first time that she was able to show her daughter Olympia that her mom was a champion.

"You’ve seen me hold trophy after trophy in my career This one was extra special because it was the first time I got to show my daughter that her mom is a champion," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams gave birth to her daughter in September 2017. She made a return to the tour in 2018 at Indian Wells.

The American has reached four Grand Slam finals since giving birth to her daughter, but she has fallen at the final hurdle on each occasion.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia cheering from the stands.

Playing in the season-opening 2020 ASB Classic, she showcased some of her best tennis to oust the likes of Camila Giorgi, Christina McHale and Amanda Anisimova to make the final.

Williams would go on to beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to capture her first title since maternity leave. Posting a dominant display in the final wasn't a new feeling for Williams, but this time, she had daughter Olympia cheering for her from the stands.

A visibly emotional Williams posed for pictures with the trophy, an immaculate-looking silver cup. In her own words, however, it was not about the trophy or the "hardware" as she described it in her Instagram post. For Williams, the real achievement lay in the happiness and joy the triumph brought her.

"The real achievement isn’t the hardware though, it’s the happiness behind it." Serena Willaims added.

Serena Williams met Maori tennis legend Ruia Morrison during the trophy presentation at ASB Classic

Willaims wearing the the Ruia Morrison korowai.

The trophy ceremony of the 2020 ASB Classic was made extra special with Serena Williams receiving the Ruia Morrison korowai, a traditional cloak which was presented as a gift in Maori culture, named after the first New Zealand woman and Maori to have played at the Wimbledon Championships (Ruia Morrison).

Morrison, a tennis legend in her own right, presented Williams with the korowai, adding the perfect finishing touches to the trophy presentation ceremony.

Williams had said in the trophy ceremony that she felt honored to have been the first recipient of the Ruia Morrison korowai, and it she felt really special after learning about the New Zealand tennis legend's story.

